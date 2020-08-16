Arvind Kejriwal Thanks MS Dhoni For Giving 'Indians Countless Opportunities To Be Proud'

Calling Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the “only captain” in the world who made India No.1 in all formats of international cricket, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter on Saturday to thank the former captain for his contribution to the game.

Kejriwal, like millions of cricket fans across the world, penned a heartfelt note expressing his gratitude to MS Dhoni for providing Indians with countless opportunities to feel proud. He also noted that Dhoni’s success in Indian cricket will continue to inspire the nation's youth to excel in the sport.

विश्व में एकमात्र ऐसा कैप्टन जिसने भारत को क्रिकेट के हर फॉर्मेट में नम्बर-1 बनाया। हम भारतवासियों को गर्व के अनगिनत मौके देने के लिए शुक्रिया कैप्टन @msdhoni। क्रिकेट के मैदान पर आपकी सफलता युवाओं के लिए हमेशा प्रेरणादायी रहेगी। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 15, 2020

On 74th Independence Day, the former Indian cricket team captain announced his retirement from the international game and triggered millions of cricket fans to reminisce about the legendary moments that ‘Mahi’ gave them. From political leaders to fellow teammates, everyone recalled the iconic moments in Indian cricket’s history etched by MS Dhoni. From iconic run-outs to his helicopter shots, netizens posted short clips from the 16-year-old legacy of the player.

MS Dhoni announces retirement

Ending the 16-year-old legacy, MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. He also took to social media and shared a compilation of his cricketing journey with Amitabh Bachchan's 'Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon' from the movie Kabhie Kabhie (1976) as the background song.

Hailing from Ranchi, MS Dhoni made his debut in 2004 against Bangladesh and then went on to lead the 'Men in Blue' to bag the ICC 2011 World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy in 2013, and the 2007 T20 World Cup.

MS Dhoni wrote, “Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.”

Following MS Dhoni, Team India batsman Suresh Raina also announced his retirement from international cricket. Raina made his debut in 2005, announced his retirement just moments after MS Dhoni announced his on August 15. Both the players are currently in Chennai for a training camp ahead of the IPL 2020 which has been moved to the UAE.

Sharing a picture with his CSK squad including skipper MS Dhoni, Raina wrote on Instagram, "It was nothing but lovely playing with you, MS Dhoni. With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!"

