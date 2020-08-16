Yogi Adityanath Pens Heartfelt Notes For MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina Following Retirement News

Joining millions of people across the world in celebrating the legendary life of two iconic Indian cricket team players, MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also posted a heartfelt note for them on August 15. Sending “best wishes” for their future endeavours, UP Chief Minister denoted the former captain as “paradigm of patience” and a “bright constellation” in the world of Indian cricket.

Calling it an “end of an era”, Yogi Adityanath not only lauded MS Dhoni for always making the nation proud and being an inspiration but also wished him the best for the “new innings”. Since Suresh Raina also joined Dhoni in announcing his own retirement, UP CM also posted an emotional note for him.

विलक्षण प्रतिभा संपन्न, अद्भुत नायक, धैर्य के प्रतिमान, भारतीय क्रिकेट जगत के जाज्वल्यमान नक्षत्र श्री @msdhoni जी द्वारा अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट से संन्यास की घोषणा एक युग की समाप्ति है।



आपने सदैव भारत का मान बढ़ाया है, आप युवाओं की प्रेरणा हैं।



नवीन पारी के लिए मेरी शुभेच्छाएं! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 15, 2020

Calling Raina the “Ratna Shri of Uttar Pradesh”, Yogi Adityanath said that he made Indian cricket “warm with its aura” and lauded his life full of achievements. UP CM noted that the entire nation, along with the state of Uttar Pradesh, is proud of Suresh Raina and wished him the best for the future.

भारतीय क्रिकेट को अपनी आभा से ऊष्मित करने वाले महान खिलाड़ी, उत्तर प्रदेश के रत्न श्री @ImRaina जी का खेल जीवन उपलब्धियों से पूरित रहा है।



आपका धैर्य-आपका समर्पण भाव प्रेरणास्पद है। उत्तर प्रदेश सहित पूरे देश को आप पर गर्व है।



जीवन की नई पारी के लिए मंगलकामनाएं! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 15, 2020

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina announce retirement

Ending the 16-year-old legacy, MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. He also took to social media and shared a compilation of his cricketing journey with Amitabh Bachchan's 'Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon' from the movie Kabhie Kabhie (1976) as the background song.

Hailing from Ranchi, MS Dhoni made his debut in 2004 against Bangladesh and then went on to lead the 'Men in Blue' to bag the ICC 2011 World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy in 2013, and the 2007 T20 World Cup. Notably, he made the announcement of retiring from cricket on 74th Independence Day.

MS Dhoni wrote, “Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.”

Following MS Dhoni, Team India batsman Suresh Raina also announced his retirement from international cricket. Raina made his debut in 2005, announced his retirement just moments after MS Dhoni announced his on August 15. Both the players are currently in Chennai for a training camp ahead of the IPL 2020 which has been moved to the UAE.

Sharing a picture with his CSK squad including skipper MS Dhoni, Raina wrote on Instagram, "It was nothing but lovely playing with you, MS Dhoni. With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!"

