As Australia Top WTC Points Table, Brad Hogg Says Final Should Be Played At Home

Former Australia bowler Brad Hogg has slammed the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the scheduling of the World Test Championship final that is set to be played between India and Australia at the Kennington Oval ground in London. Hogg isn't in favour of playing the WTC final at a neutral venue and wants the final to be played on the home venue of the team which topped the WTC points table.

The summit clash between the two world cricket giants will take place from June 7 to June 11, 2023 just three months after the conclusion of the fourth Test of the World Test Championship final. During the three month period the cricket world will also witness the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League which will feature all the top players from the world. Former Australia bowler Brad Hogg feels that a three month wait for the WTC final is not good for the fans as they would have had watched enough cricket by the end of the Indian Premier League.

Brad Hogg slammed ICC on his YouTube channel and said:

What are the ICC doing? The main games have all finished and now we have got to wait for 3 months for the WTC Final. That is not good for the fans out there. ICC, wake up, please. All of the momentum, the excitement by then will have dissipated. By the time the WTC Final comes along after the IPL, everyone has had enough of cricket and they probably would not be interested in the final, I also don't think the WTC Final should be played at a neutral venue. It should be on the home soil of the team that finished first.

If we talk about Team India's journey towards the World Test Championship final, the Indian team had a lot of hurdles in front of them as wherein at one end they won series in England and Australia so on the other hand also lost series in New Zealand and South Africa. England, New Zealand and Australia also helped the Indian team as they knocked out teams like Sri Lanka, Pakistan and South Africa from the race of the WTC final.