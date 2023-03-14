IND Vs AUS: Australia Suffer Huge Setback As Star Player 'won’t Be Coming Back' To India

Pat Cummins, who had to leave for home after the second Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, has been ruled out from Australia's ODI series squad as well. Cummins departed to be present with her ailing mother, who died last week following a long fight with breast cancer. In the absence of Cummins, Steve Smith will lead the Australian side in the upcoming three-match series.

The news about Pat Cummins not being available for the ODI series has been broken out by the Aussie Coach Andrew Mcdonald. “Pat won’t be coming back, he’s still taking care of what’s happened back home,” coach Andrew McDonald said. “Our thoughts are with Pat and his family as they go through that grieving process.

The first ODI will take place on March 17.

Ind vs Aus: ODI series squads

Australia squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat