As India Win Toss, Aakash Chopra, Laxman & Fans Go Gaga Over 'best News In A Long Time'

Netizens rejoiced as Virat Kohli shook hands with England skipper Joe Root and went on to speak first with Murali Karthik after India finally won the toss at the 2nd Test at Chennai on Saturday. An important toss for the Men in Blue in the ongoing series against England, Virat Kohli informed of the team's decision to bat first - something that India prefer to do so, especially while playing at home. Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra, among other Team India fans, took to Twitter to celebrate India winning the toss at the MA Chidambaram stadium with many going on to declare that 'India have won the game already'. Former Test specialist VVS Laxman noted that it was a good toss to win for Team India.

Glad Fans are back in the stadium for the 2nd #IndvEng test in chennai. They are the biggest stakeholders and an integral part of our sport and I expect them to make a massive difference. Good toss to win for India and hope they make it count by scoring big in the 1st innings. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 13, 2021

READ | Gautam Gambhir Criticises Virat Kohli For Favouring Ishant Sharma Over Mohammed Siraj

Here are some of the reactions of the overjoyed fans:

Great toss to win for India, but they need to make it count now with the bat.



By the way, how fired up did Kohli look and sound!? 🔥#INDvENG — Nikesh Rughani (@NikeshRughani) February 13, 2021

@mohanstatsman how long since we won the toss today? #EngvsInd — Amit (@amit1tolani) February 13, 2021

Toss win, finally!!🙌 — Abhinav Prasad (@abhinavprasad99) February 13, 2021

Waking up to the news that India won the toss is unbelievable #INDvENG — Apurv (@verruecktestor) February 13, 2021

READ | India Vs England: Axar Patel Makes Test Debut, Kuldeep In XI; India Opt To Bat At Chennai

Axar Patel makes Test debut, Kuldeep in

All-rounder Axar Patel will make his Test debut at the Chepauk on Saturday as India elected to bat first after winning an important toss in the 2nd Test. Axar Patel was ruled out for selection in the previous game after he picked up an injury during the side's optional training. Winning the toss at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Indian skipper Virat Kohli informed of the three changes made to the side. Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav has been included in India's playing XI after a long wait along with Mohammad Siraj. spinners Shahbaz Nadeem, Washington Sundar and ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah have been left out of the 2nd Test at Chennai.

"It's a good wicket. Day 1 is going to be good for batting. We expect it to slow down from Day 2 onwards. It's a good toss to win, we need to put runs on the board. There is a reason why we played the combination in the last game because Axar was injured. Unfortunately, Washington even after doing well misses out. Kuldeep Yadav replaces him. Nadeem makes way for Axar. Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for this game. We need to manage his workload. Mohammad Siraj comes in for him and he brings good variety. You shouldn't be shocked if you get defeated at home. It all comes down to mindset, everyone wants to win everywhere. It's exciting to be a part of it", skipper Virat Kohli said after winning the toss.

READ | India Vs England 2021: Visitors Aim To Break Ashes Rivals Australia's 16-year-old Record

India: R Sharma, S Gill, C Pujara, V Kohli, A Rahane, R Pant, A Patel, R Ashwin, K Yadav, I Sharma, M Siraj England: R Burns, D Sibley, D Lawrence, J Root, B Stokes, O Pope, B Foakes, M Ali, J Leach, S Broad, O Stone

READ | Sanjay Manjrekar Makes Compelling Comparison Between Virat Kohli And Viv Richards

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.