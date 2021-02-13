India Vs England: Axar Patel Makes Test Debut, Kuldeep In XI; India Opt To Bat At Chennai

All-rounder Axar Patel will make his Test debut at the Chepauk on Saturday as India elected to bat first after winning an important toss in the 2nd Test. Axar Patel was ruled out for selection in the previous game after he picked up an injury during the side's optional training. Winning the toss at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Indian skipper Virat Kohli informed of the three changes made to the side. Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav has been included in India's playing XI after a long wait along with Mohammad Siraj. spinners Shahbaz Nadeem, Washington Sundar and ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah have been left out of the 2nd Test at Chennai.

India vs England 2nd Test: India to bat first after winning toss

Toss Update: #TeamIndia have won the toss & elected to bat against England in the 2nd @Paytm #INDvENG Test at Chepauk! pic.twitter.com/9q28PbUxZ7 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 13, 2021

"It's a good wicket. Day 1 is going to be good for batting. We expect it to slow down from Day 2 onwards. It's a good toss to win, we need to put runs on the board. There is a reason why we played the combination in the last game because Axar was injured. Unfortunately, Washington even after doing well misses out. Kuldeep Yadav replaces him. Nadeem makes way for Axar. Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for this game. We need to manage his workload. Mohammad Siraj comes in for him and he brings good variety. You shouldn't be shocked if you get defeated at home. It all comes down to mindset, everyone wants to win everywhere. It's exciting to be a part of it", skipper Virat Kohli said after winning the toss.

India vs England 2nd Test: Playing XI

India: R Sharma, S Gill, C Pujara, V Kohli, A Rahane, R Pant, A Patel, R Ashwin, K Yadav, I Sharma, M Siraj England: R Burns, D Sibley, D Lawrence, J Root, B Stokes, O Pope, B Foakes, M Ali, J Leach, S Broad, O Stone

India drop down to 4th position

Courtesy of the 227-run win in Chennai, England have kept their hopes alive of making it to the final of the World Test Championship at Lord's with New Zealand having booked their place in the finale. Root & Co. leapt over Australia and New Zealand and dethroned India with 70.2% points in their bag. India have been reduced to the fourth spot on the table with 68.3%. At present, Australia have 69.2% points and sit on third position in the World Test Championship table. The Men in Blue can still seal the finale berth if they manage to win the 4-match Test series either by defeating England with a result of 2-1 or 3-1. On the other hand, England can beat Kohli & Co. to the finale spot by winning the Test series with either 3-0, 3-1, or 4-0 result.

