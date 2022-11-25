As Jagadeesan Hits Highest List A Score, Take A Look At Players With Most Runs In Format

Quick links:
Image: ICC/BCCI
Tamil Nadu's Narayan Jagadeesan on Monday created a new world record when he smashed 277 runs against Arunachal Pradesh in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022.
Jagadeesan, with his knock of 277 off 141 balls, became the player with the highest List A score. He broke the record of former English cricketer Alistair Brown, who had smashed 268 off 160 balls while playing for Surrey in 2002. As Jagadeesan smashed the highest List A score by an individual, let's take a look at players with the most number of runs in the format.
Former England batsman Graham Gooch is the highest List A run-scorer with 22,211 runs to his name. He is followed by another England cricketer named Graeme Hick, who scored 22,059 runs in his career. India's legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar is third on the list courtesy of 21,999 runs in the format. Tendulkar is the only Indian player to feature in the top-10 list of the highest List A run-scorers. The list also includes former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara, who scored 19,456 List A runs during his playing days.
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inn
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|100
|50
|Graham Gooch
|1973-1997
|613
|601
|22,211
|198*
|40.16
|44
|139
|Graeme Hick
|1983-2008
|651
|630
|22,059
|172*
|41.30
|40
|139
|Sachin Tendulkar
|1989-2012
|551
|538
|21,999
|200*
|45.54
|60
|114
|Kumar Sangakkara
|1997-2020
|529
|501
|19,456
|169
|43.52
|39
|120
|Vivian Richards
|1973-1993
|500
|466
|16,995
|189*
|41.96
|26
|109
|Ricky Ponting
|1992-2013
|456
|445
|16,363
|164
|41.74
|34
|99
|Gordon Greenidge
|1970-1992
|440
|436
|16,349
|186*
|40.56
|33
|94
|Sanath Jayasuriya
|1989-2011
|557
|542
|16,128
|189
|31.19
|31
|82
|Allan Lamb
|1972-1995
|484
|463
|15,658
|132*
|39.14
|19
|98
|Desmond Haynes
|1977-1997
|419
|416
|15,651
|152*
|42.07
|28
|110
Meanwhile, Jagadeesan's record-shattering score of 277 also helped Tamil Nadu become the first team in the world to reach the 500-run mark in List A cricket. The previous highest score in 50-over cricket was set by England earlier this year when they smashed 498/4 against the Netherlands in an ODI game in Amstelveen.
