As Jagadeesan Hits Highest List A Score, Take A Look At Players With Most Runs In Format

Tamil Nadu's Narayan Jagadeesan on Monday created a new world record when he smashed 277 runs against Arunachal Pradesh in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022.

Jagadeesan, with his knock of 277 off 141 balls, became the player with the highest List A score. He broke the record of former English cricketer Alistair Brown, who had smashed 268 off 160 balls while playing for Surrey in 2002. As Jagadeesan smashed the highest List A score by an individual, let's take a look at players with the most number of runs in the format.

Former England batsman Graham Gooch is the highest List A run-scorer with 22,211 runs to his name. He is followed by another England cricketer named Graeme Hick, who scored 22,059 runs in his career. India's legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar is third on the list courtesy of 21,999 runs in the format. Tendulkar is the only Indian player to feature in the top-10 list of the highest List A run-scorers. The list also includes former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara, who scored 19,456 List A runs during his playing days.

Top run-scorers in List A cricket

Player Span Mat Inn Runs HS Ave 100 50 Graham Gooch 1973-1997 613 601 22,211 198* 40.16 44 139 Graeme Hick 1983-2008 651 630 22,059 172* 41.30 40 139 Sachin Tendulkar 1989-2012 551 538 21,999 200* 45.54 60 114 Kumar Sangakkara 1997-2020 529 501 19,456 169 43.52 39 120 Vivian Richards 1973-1993 500 466 16,995 189* 41.96 26 109 Ricky Ponting 1992-2013 456 445 16,363 164 41.74 34 99 Gordon Greenidge 1970-1992 440 436 16,349 186* 40.56 33 94 Sanath Jayasuriya 1989-2011 557 542 16,128 189 31.19 31 82 Allan Lamb 1972-1995 484 463 15,658 132* 39.14 19 98 Desmond Haynes 1977-1997 419 416 15,651 152* 42.07 28 110

Meanwhile, Jagadeesan's record-shattering score of 277 also helped Tamil Nadu become the first team in the world to reach the 500-run mark in List A cricket. The previous highest score in 50-over cricket was set by England earlier this year when they smashed 498/4 against the Netherlands in an ODI game in Amstelveen.

