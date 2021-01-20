As Netas Hail Team India's Historic Australia Win, Sonia Gandhi Now Pens Official Letter

Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi was jubilant after India ended Australia's unbeaten streak at the Gabba on Tuesday and lauded the Men in Blue for their historic Border-Gavaskar Trophy victory. The Congress leader hailed the exemplary spirit shown by the team and lauded Rahane & co for their display of discipline, mental and physical toughness which helped them overcome all odds against the hosts to win the series. The senior Congress leader further noted that Team India had braced through injuries, faced racial abuse, endured tough quarantine conditions, and termed India's victory as a 'shot in the arm' that the country required amid a tough time.

READ | Akhilesh Yadav Makes Odd Vow To Recognise 'Tennis Ball Cricket' As India Beats Australia

Sonia Gandhi congratulates Team India for historic win Down Under

READ | Shastri, Rahane Open Up On India's 'toughest Tour Ever'; Look Back At Historic Gabba Win

Politicians hail Team India's win

Sonia Gandhi's letter came on Tuesday, a day after India's win and follows similar instances of politicians being full of praise for Team India. Netas have said some odd things amid this high-profile tour, perhaps the most infamous of all remarks being Babul Supriyo's baffling attack on Hanuma Vihari after the batsman withstood a hamstring injury to ensure a draw for India at the SCG in the third test. Akhilesh Yadav for some reason congratulated Team India and went on to immediately claim that his party would give recognition to Tennis Ball Cricket once it comes to power. While most have been content to tweet, Sonia Gandhi's letterhead press release also carries the whiff of being slightly over the top.

READ | BCCI Announces 5 Cr Bonus For Team India's Australia Win; PM Modi Hails Energy & Passion

India wins against Australia

India created history at the Gabba on Tuesday after defeating Australia in the 4th Test thereby ending Australia's 31-year-old unbeaten streak in Brisbane. Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar went all guns blazing in the final session to help India chase down the mammoth 328-run target set by Australia. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant kept the momentum going for India after Pujara's dismissal and held his nerve to get the visitors across the line. With the win at Brisbane, India now find themselves within visible distance of reaching the World Test Championships finals scheduled to be held at Lords, England.

A valiant Cheteshwar Pujara stood firm like a wall before a relentless Aussie bowling attack, facing 211 deliveries and scoring 52 runs before being dismissed. Rishabh Pant then took it upon himself to get India across the line, finishing the match with an 89-run knock laced with nine boundaries and one maximum. Washington Sundar scored a quickfire 22-run knock towards the end of the run-chase after which Rishabh Pant finished the game in style with a boundary. The BCCI has announced a reward of Rs 5 crore for Team India after they breached The Gabba bastion.

READ | India Announce Squad For First 2 Tests Against England: Ishant, Pandya Return In Whites

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.