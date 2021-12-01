Ashes 2021: Is Alex Carey In Line To Make Test Debut Against England? Here's An Update

With Tim Paine deciding to not take part in the Ashes Test Series, the Australian cricket team's search for a new gloveman behind the stumps could likely to come to an end with just a couple of days left before the series gets underway.

According to the report by Cricket.com.au, Alex Carey is in line to make his Test debut for Australia against England in Brisbane where the 1st Ashes Test gets underway. Recently Tim Paine announced that he is taking an indefinite mental health break from the game a week after tearfully quitting as Test captain after revelations of a scandal involving sending inappropriate texts to a female co-worker in 2017.

Alex Carey speaks about Ashes Test Series 2021-22

As per the report, Alex Carey is yet to speak with selectors about him making his Test debut for Australia, with the conversation likely to take place soon after coach Justin Langer returns from a trip to Tasmania to support former skipper Paine. Speaking to RSN Alex Carey said, "Selection is totally out of my control now. It's something that I shouldn't waste time worrying about. Hopefully, we hear (about selection) soon. If I am lucky enough to get the opportunity, I'd feel really proud and grateful ... a young kid's dream come true."

So far 30-year-old Alex Carey has played 45 ODIs and 38 T20Is for Australia already, with 70 catches and 15 stumpings across the formats. The wicketkeeper-batsman averages 36.45 in the ODI format, making a century last year against England, and five fifties, three of which were compiled at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Ashes Test series 2021-22 schedule

The first Ashes 2021-22 Test is scheduled to get underway from Wednesday, December 8 at the 'Gabba', Brisbane. After the 1st Test, the 2nd Australia vs England Ashes Test will be a Day-Night affair and will be played at the Adelaide Oval from December 16-20. The iconic Boxing Day and New Year’s Tests will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26-30) and Sydney Cricket Ground (January 5-9), respectively, with the final Test scheduled for Perth’s Optus Stadium (January 14-18).