'That Was Pretty Special': Mark Wood Reveals Outlook After 5-wicket Haul At Leeds Day 1

The Australian cricket team is playing against England in the third Ashes 2023 Test at the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds. Aussies finished Day 2 at 116/4 and currently lead by 142 runs in the second innings. The hosts were bundled for a score of 237 in the first innings and skipper Ben Stokes top-scored with an 80-run knock of 108 balls. The English cricket team will once again look forward to wrapping up the Aussie innings quickly and chasing down the given target.

3 things you need to know

The Australian cricket team achieved 263 runs in the first innings of the 3rd Ashes 2023 Test

Mitchell Marsh was the top scorer of the Aussie innings and played a knock of 118 runs in 118 balls

Australia currently leads the five-match Ashes 2023 series by 2-0

Mark Wood's fifer help England make an impressive comeback

Apart from the Aussie batter Mitchell Marsh's hundred, English pacer Mark Wood took a fifer in the first innings of the third Ashes 2023 Test, which was also his first on the English soil of an Ashes series. Wood bowled a spell of 5/34 and dismissed the likes of Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Todd Murphy.

Mark Wood explains the reason behind his excellent performance in the 3rd Ashes 2023 Test

Mark Wood, while speaking after the match, explained the reason behind his excellent performance on Day 1 of the third Ashes 2023 Test. Wood credited the movement as he got off the pitch, which helped him take a five-wicket haul.

Amazing, it was a great time to get five wickets, especially in front of my mum and dad. That was a lovely moment to see them up in the stands. Hopefully, the sun comes out tomorrow and we can crack on. Obviously, I haven't played a Test match in a while but to be able to come back fairly fresh and produce that was pretty special. That is what is deadly- if you just bowl fast the players are just used to that. But the thing that helped me today was the movement.

The Australian cricket team will be aiming to win the third Ashes 2023 Test being played at Headingley and seal the five-match series. The hosts on the other will also want to win the Headingley Test and make a comeback in the series.

