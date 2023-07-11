Sourav Ganguly-led MCC committee questions role men’s ODI cricket play outside ICC WC

As the T20 format has started to dominate the game of cricket, the ever-present query regarding whether the longer version of the game, the ODI structure is still relevant to the sport, often gets the air. While contrasting views come up whenever the subject arises. However, when a body devises on the topic and seemingly questions the continuity of the entity, then matters tend to pick up the seriousness.

3 things you need to know

The 1st ODI was played in 1971 between Australia and England at MCG

The 13th edition of the ICC ODI World Cup will take place in 2023

India will host the ICC WC 2023

Also Read | IND vs WI: Here's team India's complete schedule for WTC 2023-25 cycle

Is 50-over format still relevant?

The One Day Cricket action that has given cricket fans countless memories in its more than 50 years of existence has over the years lost interest. As the game has advanced, the spectators have welcomed the T20 format. Many knowers of the game see the format as ideal for the game and want the continuity of Test cricket as it will check the temperament of the players. The ODI cricket which arguably tests players shot making as well as defense is under scrutiny and many want it to go inoperative.

Also Read | 'Very premature to say': Former India captain on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's retirement

Sourav Ganguly led MCC comes with a suggestion to reduce number of games

Sourav Ganguly-led MCC is also apparently on the same lines and wants the format to see curtailment from the schedule after the 2027 ODI World Cup.

"The committee questioned the role men’s One Day International (ODI) cricket now plays outside of ICC World Cups, and recommended it be significantly reduced following the completion of the 2027 ICC Men’s World Cup. The suggestion is that a scarcity of ODI cricket would increase the quality, achieved by removing bilateral ODIs, other than in the one year preceding each World Cup. This would, as a consequence, also create much-needed space in the global cricketing calendar." As per www.lords.org.

While we are a couple of months away from the start of the One Day Mayhem and in the meanwhile suggestions like these are picking weight. What do you think about the future of ODI cricket, do you think it will phase out in the long run? Let us know in the comments section.