Ashes 2023: Cameron Green Picks Thunderous Catch From Gully To Dismiss Ben Duckett - WATCH

Why you are reading this: Following a closely fought first innings, England secured a narrow lead of 7 runs. Currently, they are aiming to set a target that will extend their advantage in the match. However, the game took an unexpected turn when rain interrupted proceedings on Day 3. After the rain delay, Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett both fell cheaply. Notably, Cameron Green showcased his fielding prowess by taking an exceptional catch to dismiss Duckett, who was bowled by Pat Cummins.

3 things you need to know

England and Australia are currently locking horns in the first Test of the five-match Ashes 2023 series

The first Ashes Test is being played at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham

Playing at home, Australia won the previous edition of the Ashes series by a thumping margin of 4-0

Cameron Green's brilliant catch

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green dove to the right to take the brilliant catch in the 9th over of England's second innings. Duckett edged one to the gully, which was taken exceptionally by Green. Duckett was dismissed after he scored 19 off 28 balls. A video of the mind-boggling catch is doing rounds on social media.

The catch reminded fans of how Australia dismissed Shubman Gill in the final innings of the recently concluded World Test Championship final. Green had taken Gill's catch while fielding in the gully as well. The catch, however, became controversial after the TV umpire gave Gill out, despite inconclusive evidence to show whether it was clean or not. Green had defended the effort, saying that he felt it was a legal catch.

Meanwhile, Green completed 1000 Test runs during the first innings of the ongoing Ashes match at Edgbaston on Saturday. Green showcased his batting prowess by scoring 38 runs off 68 balls, including four boundaries and a six before being dismissed by Moeen Ali. Green, who made his Test debut in 2020, has participated in 22 matches, amassing 1,010 runs at an average of 36.07. His impressive record includes one century and six half-centuries, with his highest score being 114. Additionally, Green has proven his bowling abilities in the format, taking 26 wickets, with his best figures being 5/27.

