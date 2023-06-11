Ravi Shastri Questions Cameron Green's Disputed Catch In WTC Final; 'When Fingers Split..'

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has raised questions on the controversial dismissal of Team India batsman Shubman Gill. Gill was given out by the third umpire Richard Kettleborough during the IND vs AUS WTC Final due to a disputed catch taken by Cameron Green in the slips off the bowling of Scott Boland.

Ravi Shastri who is also one of the members of the commentary panel of the World Test Championship Final 2023, believes that whenever you take a catch and the fingers split, the ball will definitely hit the grass. However, if the fingers are combined and then you take a catch, then it can be said as there are fingers under the ball.

Ravi Shastri gives his opinion on Cameron Green's disputed catch

"If I see what is shown, I will have to leave because it seems that the fingers are down. One thing to remember is that the same thing happened with Virat Kohli in Perth. Marnus Labuschagne takes the catch, when fingers split and come down, the ball is bound to hit the grass. If all three fingers together make an angle and go down, then the fingers will be under the ball."

Why was Shubman Gill's dismissal considered controversial?

Shubman Gill who has been one of the main batsmen of the Indian cricket team for the last seven months and has rained runs with the bat in all three formats. Gill got dismissed cheaply in the first innings of the IND vs AUS WTC Final and was playing well in the second innings.

He had added 41 runs for the first wicket along with his partner Rohit Sharma and was on 18 until he faced an unplayable ball from Aussie pacer Scott Boland. The ball took his edge and went towards the slip cordon. The ball was flying until Cameron Green came in between and took an excellent diving catch. Green started to celebrate immediately and threw the ball in the air after taking the catch.

However, the umpires were unsure and referred the decision to the third umpire. In all the replays it seemed like the ball had hit the ground while Cameron Green took the catch. Though, Richard Kettleborough thought otherwise and adjudged Shubman Gill as out.