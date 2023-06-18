Ashes 2023: Harbhajan Singh Is In Awe Of Moeen Ali's Dismissal Of Cameron Green

Why you're reading this: England all-rounder Moeen Ali showcased a fine performance on his Test return against Australia in the first Ashes 2023 Test. Moeen removed well-set Aussie batsmen Cameron Green and Travis Head for scores of 38 and 50 respectively in the first Test that is currently being played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Moeen Ali retired from Test cricket in September 2021

Moeen Ali came out of Test retirement for the Ashes 2023 series against Australia

Moeen Ali replaced injured left-arm spinner Jack Leach for the Ashes 2023 series against Australia

Moeen Ali dismisses Cameron Green with a 'jaffa'

Moeen Ali was not able to do much with the bat in the ENG vs AUS first Ashes 2023 Test and got out for a dismal score of 18 in 17 balls. Moeen though gave his contribution with the ball and removed two well-set Aussie batsmen Travis Head and Cameron Green. Ali removed Head by getting him caught at mid-wicket and cleaned up Green with a 'beauty' which went through the gap between bat and pad.

During the first ball of the 68th over of Australia's innings, Moeen Ali bowled a ball that pitched outside the off stump and Cameron Green tried to step out and play it through covers. However, Green missed the line of the ball which created a gap between the bat and the pad due to which the ball went on to hit the top of the off stump.

The English team though would have been in a lot of worry when a stumping chance of Cameron Green was missed by wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow. Green was playing inching towards a big score after the drop chance and had already hit four fours and a six.

Moeen Ali leaves Harbhajan Singh stunned

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh was also left mesmerised and impressed with the way Moeen Ali dismissed Cameron Green in the first Ashes 2023 Test match.

Harbhajan Singh tweeted:

What a beauty Moen ♠️ https://t.co/Rai7KEj4XN — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 17, 2023

Australia on the other hand finished Day 2 of the first ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Test match at 311/5 in which opener Usman Khawaja is unbeaten on 126 runs off 279 balls. He will look forward to convert his hundred into a big score and also take his team to a solid first innings total.