Ashes 2023: Cameron Green Takes A Sensational Catch To Dismiss England Captain Ben Stokes

The second Ashes 2023 Test at Lord's witnessed a dominant performance by the Australian bowlers as they restricted England to a deficit of 91 runs behind their first innings total on Friday. England resumed their innings at 278/4 on Day 3 but struggled to maintain their momentum, eventually getting bowled out for 325 in 76.2 overs. The day began with a brilliant catch by Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, who showcased exceptional reflexes and athleticism to dismiss England skipper Ben Stokes.

Cameron Green took the catch off Mitchell Starc's bowling on the second ball of the day. The ball flew rapidly towards the gully region, where Green reacted swiftly, diving to his right and taking a stunning catch in mid-air. Stokes was dismissed for 17 off 58 balls.

Also Read: 'One Could Have Taken Time': Shami Comments On Green's Controversial Catch In WTC Final

Cameron Green's sensational catch

Starc delivered a searing delivery that resulted in Stokes' attempted flick flying towards the leg side because of a thick outside edge. Stokes appeared visibly disappointed and shook his head in disbelief as he walked back to the pavilion, while Green celebrated his remarkable catch with a broad smile, receiving well-deserved appreciation from his teammates. The dismissal was the first blow of the day for England, who eventually succumbed to Australia's pressure from there on.

Following Stokes' departure, England struggled to maintain their stability as wickets fell rapidly. The Australian bowlers exploited the vulnerability of the English batting lineup, consistently applying pressure with their accuracy and variations. The relentless bowling attack proved too formidable for the English batters, resulting in their eventual dismissal.

Also Read: Rajasthan Royals Take Sly Dig On Ricky Ponting Following Chris Green's Disputed Catch

Starc emerged as the most successful bowler for Australia in the innings, claiming three wickets, including the prized wicket of Harry Brook (50), who had been batting well for England since Day 2. Additionally, Josh Hazlewood and Travis Head secured two wickets each, contributing to Australia's strong bowling performance. Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, and Green also picked up a wicket each to their names.

Lyon, however, was missing from the proceedings on Day 3 due to an injury he suffered the previous day. The 36-year-old spinner has been ruled out of the rest of the Lord's Test and is likely to miss out on the entire Ashes series.

Image: SonyLIV