'One could have taken time': Shami comments on Green's controversial catch in WTC Final

Shubman Gill's controversial dismissal on Day 4 is still making waves as netizens haven't stopped ruminating on how costly the wicket could be for India. On Day 4, the opening pair of Gill and Rohit Sharma were on course to build a huge partnership for the first wicket stand. However, Gill edged one to the slip and was adjudged out by the umpire. As it was not clear to the naked eye whether the catch had been taken properly by Cameron Green, thus, for further checking, it was referred to the 3rd umpire.

The replays of the catch showcased that a part of the ball was simultaneously meeting with the ground at the time when Green's hand was underneath the ball. Following his dismissal, Shubman Gill himself took to Twitter to hint at his disagreement with the umpire's decision. However, he was not the only one as post the day Mohammad Shami also expressed his views on the dismissal.

Shami comments on Green's controversial catch in WTC Final

Mohammad Shami is of the opinion that more time could have been spent before taking a decision. Shami further highlighted and stressed on the technology that is present in the game and stated that it should have been utilized. However, he also accepted it to be a part of the game.

"Yes, one could have taken their time. After all, this isn't just any contest; it's the World Test Championship final. Although it needs to have a closer inspection and should have been zoomed in, it's okay but, it's part of the game." Shami further devised on the decision of the umpire and when asked whether he would like to say more on the subject he stated, "Nothing much. The umpires take a call. We don't think too much. Let's see tomorrow, what happens,” he added.

While Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Cheteshwar Pujara have departed from the crease, the presence of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane in the middle gives the hope of a remarkable win. Now all eyes are on the conclusive Day 5. What do you think can India pull off a historic chase at the Oval and attain an ICC trophy that has been eluding India?