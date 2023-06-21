Ashes 2023: Cricket Australia Takes Brutal Dig At Ollie Robinson, Posts Cryptic Tweet

Why you're reading this: The oldest rivalry in the game of cricket has been reignited with the start of Ashes 2023, and the first Test had everything that a typical enthusiast would have asked for. The action-packed, drama-oriented Edgbaston Test showcased sublime batting performances, exceptional bowling performances and since it is an age-old contest between two of the most formidable competitors in Test cricket, thus, tempers also flared on and off the field.

3 things you need to know:

Australia defeated England in the 1st Ashes 2023 Test by 2 wickets

Usman Khawaja was adjudged as the man of the match for his sublime batting display in both innings

Cricket Australia took a dig on Ollie Robinson after what he said earlier on Day 3

Cricket Australia takes brutal dig on Ollie Robinson, posts cryptic tweet

Ollie Robinson seemingly came forward as the hot-headed bloke from England's side, as his aggressive send-off to Usman Khawaja upon dismissing him at the score of 141 raised the eyebrows of the cricket world. Robinson and Khawaja were also embroiled in a partial squabble on the field, which was palliated by other players before it could have taken an intense shape. Robinson continued to take on Australia even in the post-day media interaction and after the end of Day 3, the English bowler went hard on visitors and stated that they were too "defensive" and remarked that the opposition has "3 No.11s".

While he did not take any names but as it transpired, Aus digged up a 2-wicket win which seemed unprobable when they were down 8 down for 227. With 55 runs remaining, Captain Pat Cummins and the first-choice spinner in the squad Nathan Lyon built a stand for as many runs and achieved victory. Before, Cummins and Lyon, Aussie bowler Scott Boland had also contributed a vital 20 runs in the score. Thus, upon considering the role played by bowlers in batting, Cricket Australia has apparently taken a brutal dig at Ollie Robinson for his "3 No.11s" remark.

As the Ashes 2023 took off in an exhilarating fashion, the cricket world could expect more such back-and-forths. The second Test will begin from June 28. What do you think will Australia further their lead in Ashes 2023 or will England make a comeback?