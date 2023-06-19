Why You Are Reading This: England and Australia are currently locking horns in the first Test of the Ashes 2023 series, which is taking place at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham. The first Ashes 2023 Test started with England declaring on 383/8 in the first innings, before Australia got bowled out on 386 runs. England found themselves reeling at 150/5 in 34 overs in their second batting innings, with 74 overs remaining on Day 4.

3 Things You Need To Know

England haven’t won an Ashes series since 2015

This is Ben Stokes’ first Ashes series as the England captain

Australia are the newly crowned ICC World Test Champions

Watch: Pat Cummins stuns Ollie Pope with ‘perfect yorker’, sends stump flying on Day 4

Australia captain Pat Cummins registered his second wicket in the third innings by shattering the stumps of England’s no. 3 Ollie Pope. Bowling the final ball of the 17th over, Cummins provided a talismanic moment with an unplayable inswinging yorker that dismantled Pope’s defence. Here’s a look at the video that went viral among cricket fans on Twitter within no time.

Here's how the internet reacted to Pat Cummins' sensational yorker to dismiss Ollie Pope on Day 4 of the England vs Australia, first Ashes 2023 Test.

#Ashes2023 #AUSvsENG England's approach has been superb.. Let's hope we get a result..!!

That was a peach from Cummins to Pope.. — Rahul Saigaonker (@rahulsaigaonkar) June 19, 2023

What a ball by Pat Cummins.



He cleaned up Ollie Pope. Incredible, Pat Cummins. pic.twitter.com/jsjUyALPyY — vinay sublaniya (@SublaniyaVinay) June 19, 2023

Lyon outfoxed Root. Root in his form of life... That Cummins delivery to dismiss Ollie pope was also a special one.. #Ashes23 @leenacricket — Rajiv (@PhilanthropicR8) June 19, 2023

Coming back to Day 4's action from the first Ashes 2023 Test, England took their lead to 157 runs, after the third innings total reached the 150-run mark in the 34th over. While Harry Brook missed out on a half-century another half-century for England, Joe Root earlier lost his wicket after scoring 46 runs in 55 balls. The former English Test skipper played several animated shots, including a few scoops during his stay on the crease.