'It Will Probably Sound Weird': Nathan Lyon Reveals His Opinion On CSK Superstar

The final days of the Ashes is set for a grand ending. England's aggressive batting display set a target of 281 runs for the visitors who have tried to nullify the 'Bazball' threat throughout the match at Edgbaston. At the end of the fourth day's play Australia still needed 174 runs with seven wickets in hand.

3 things you need to know

Australia won the second edition of the World Test Championship final

England warmed up for the Ashes in style as they defeated Ireland in the one-off Test

The host hasn't been able to claim the Ashes since 2015

Nathan Lyon sympathises with England spinner Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali came out of Test retirement as he answered to call by captain Ben Stokes who approached the spinner ahead of the Ashes 2023. However, it turned out to be a bit sour as the off-spinner hurt his index finger on the third day of the first Test. The Chennai Super Kings all-rounder seemed to have some kind of discomfort but still managed to get the wickets of Travis Head and Cameron Green in the first innings.

Moeen's struggle has been quite evident and he has had to take the help of the team doctor and physio in order to deal with the injury. He might be recalled on the fifth day again as spin is likely to play a major role at Edgbaston. Jack Leach's withdrawal paved the way for Moeen and it remains to be seen how he fares in the remaining matches.

Nathan Lyon who picked up four wickets in the match to inflict damage on the Three Lions revealed he feels the pain of Moeen and compared the incident with a singer losing their vocals.

"It's massive, to be honest with you, I was actually sitting here and have a lot of sympathy for Moeen. Not coming off any red-ball cricket for two years and thrown into bowling a lot of overs. The best way I can probably sum it up, and it will probably sound weird, is a singer losing their vocals but expecting to go out and put a concert on."

He further added, "It is extremely tough to grip the ball as finger spinners, especially as offies, we put our fingers on the seam and try to spin up the back of the ball. That's where we get spin, drop and drift. So a lot of sympathy for him, I've been there before, it is quite painful."