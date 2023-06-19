'25% Fine For This': Former Australia Spinner Gives His Take On Moeen Ali's ICC Sanction

Why you’re reading this: England are facing Australia in the first Test Ashes 2023 and it has been a tough start for both the teams at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham. Before Australia was bowled out for 386 runs in the first innings of the Ashes 2023 Test, England declared on 383/8. With 74 overs left on Day 4, England's second innings found them in trouble at 150/5 in 34 overs.

3 things you need to know

England have failed to win the Ashes since 2015

Australia beat India in the WTC 2023

England’s all-rounder Moeen Ali is fined by ICC

Also Read: Moeen Ali Breached ICC Code Of Conduct During Ashes 2023 Against Australia, Fine Imposed

ENG vs AUS: Why was Moeen Ali fined by ICC?

Moeen Ali made his Test debut in 2014 but retired from Test cricket in September 2021. He did not play again in the longest format of the game until the first Ashes in 2023. The 36-year-old cricketer was found guilty of breaking the ICC Code of Conduct at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground during a match versus Australia. Ali admitted to the level 1 violation of the ICC Code of Conduct, and as a result, he will lose 25% of the match money he will be earning from ENG vs AUS 1st Test in the Ashes 2023.

ICC stated about Ali that: "Moeen Ali was found to have breached Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to displaying conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game."

The incident occurred in the 89th over of Australia's first innings on Day 2 of the Ashes 2023 in Birmingham, when the all-rounder was seen applying a drying agent to the hand he uses for bowling at the boundary line while fielding, according to the ICC.

Also Read: 'It Isn't Just Skill-based': Nasser Hussain Turns Blind Eye To Errors Committed By England

What did Brad Hogg have to say about the ICC fine against Ali?

Former Australian bowler, Brad Hogg was not happy that the ICC fined Moeen Ali his 25% of the money from his match fee as the all-rounder was recorded applying some kind of spray on his injured finger on the Day 2 of the first Ashes 2023 in England. Brad expressed his views on Twitter and went on to question ICC’s decision and emphasized that if Ali wanted to do anything wrong to affect the spirit of the game, he would have not done it in front of thousands of people and would have taken such actions in the dressing room.

25% fine for this is a bit of 'overspin' on the issue when you know Moeen was not using it for any other purpose than to prevent his blister getting worse!



He could of left the ground repeatedly disguising the spray but did it openly.



Fair play given the finger!#Ashes2023 pic.twitter.com/RV2KoYtCWt — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) June 19, 2023

Moeen Ali had a blister on his finger and it could affect his grip while bowling, Day 4 so far has been in the favour of Australia as England has been losing wickets quite easily. However, He can not only score useful runs, but with the pitch slowing down, England really needs his offspin. The ground will only degrade further, and how Ali bowls could determine whether England wins the game.