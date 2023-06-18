Moeen Ali Breached ICC Code Of Conduct During Ashes 2023 Against Australia, Fine Imposed

Why you’re reading this: Australia is facing England in the Ashes 2023 series after winning the ICC World Test Championship against India. England showed a great batting display on Day 1 of the Ashes after declaring their game at 393 runs at the loss of 8 wickets. Australia on Day 2 showed sheer stability and calmness to chase the score, and Usman Khawaja’s century and leading the batting for the Aussies have been key factors in their solid performance so far.

The first Ashes 2023 Test is being held at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground.

England reached 393/8 (d) in their opening inning, with Joe Root leading the way at 118*.

Moeen Ali fined by ICC

Why did Moeen Ali get fined?

England’s one of the best cricketers and all-rounder Moeen Ali made his return to the Tests in the first Ashes in 2023 after making his last appearance in 2021. The 36-year-old star was found guilty of violating the ICC Code of Conduct during a game against Australia at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground. As a result, the International Cricket Council fined him 25% of his match fees.

🚨 JUST IN: Moeen Ali found guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct!



Ali was caught breaching Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, referring to behavior that is opposed to the spirit of the game. For violating Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct, England's star has also been penalized with one penalty point, which has been added to his disciplinary record. This was the first violation for the England all-rounder in the last 24 months.

When did Moeen Ali breach Article 2.20?

According to the ICC, the incident took place in the 89th over when Australia was playing its first innings on Day 2 of the Ashes 2023 in Birmingham when the all-rounder was caught applying a drying agent to the hand he uses for bowling at the boundary line while fielding.

There was no formal hearing since Moeen admitted to the violation and agreed to Andy Pycroft's suggested punishment from the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. The match referee was also satisfied that the drying agent was only used on his finger and not applied as a synthetic substance to the ball, preventing a violation of clause 41.3 of the ICC playing conditions - Unfair Play, by changing the ball's condition. Ahsan Raza and Marais Erasmus, third umpire Chris Gaffaney, and fourth umpire Mike Burns, were the on-field umpires who made the accusation.