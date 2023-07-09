AB De Villiers Hails Mitchell Starc's Headingley Heroics, 'A-Game' On Full Display

England were 27/0, heading into the fourth day of the third Ashes Test against Australia at Headingley, requiring 224 runs to clinch their first win of Ashes 2023. The day started off his Mitchell Starc dismissing English opener Ben Duckett, and going on to rope in several other superstars. Courtesy of his heroic spell, England were reduced to 171/6, which gave Australia the much-needed boost to aim for victory.

AB de Villiers heaps praise on Mitchell Starc for his heroic spell at Headingley

While Mitchell Starc started off the day by dismissing Ben Duckett, he grabbed the crucial wickets of Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, and Jonny Bairstow as well. As Bairstow’s dismissal reduced England to 171/6 in 35.5 overs, AB de Villiers took to his official Twitter handle to praise Starc for bringing his ‘A-Game’ to Headingley. ”Starc bringing his A-game here! As always, when it matters most #Ashes2023,” said the former South Africa captain.

He backed up his comment with a series of tweets, which read, “Had my eyes on 100/3 for Aus to be favourites, but not by much! Anyone’s game. So much at stake! One of those days where u have to earn the right before u can play freely”. “Thing are gonna get spicy now,” he added.

AB de Villiers questions win predictor as Starc removes dangerman Harry Brook

Further shedding his thoughts on the match, de Villiers pointed out that the win predictor said ‘70% for England to win’, while claiming it certainly doesn't take the game situation into account. “20min ago the Win Predictor said 70% for Eng to win. It’s never been anywhere near 70%. Whatever formula is used, it obviously doesn’t take into account the situation of the game. Anyone can still win obviously, but 5 down in a final innings of a Test match with 100 out is never 70%,” de Villiers added.

Meanwhile, Starc continued to showcase his brilliance by removing the dangerman Harry Brook for 75 off 93 to complete his fifer. However, his effort doesn’t guarantee a win for the Aussies as England continue to inch closer to the win.