Ashes 2023: Michael Vaughan opposes 'Bazball', tears into Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum

Ashes 2023: England's aggressive batting approach in Tests which became famous by the term "bazball" has come under scrutiny lately. Ever since Brendon McCullum emerged into the scene as the coach of England's Test team the style of play, which is still unique as far as Test cricket is concerned, became prevalent. As England fetched favorable outcomes by going all guns blazing, the world cricket was left startled and impressed, however, as the trajectory is starting to go south, fans are beginning to turn against the model. Former England captain Michael Vaughan is also unimpressed with the way bazball has functioned so far in the Ashes 2023.

Michael Vaughan, who is known to bring his thoughts forward on the subjects related to cricket, has come down heavily on the way England batted in the 1st innings of Lord's Test. In response to Australia's 416, England had attained a tremendous start to their innings accumulating 188 for 1 at a quick pace. The stage was set for England to race past Aussies but a loss of three wickets in the final session of Day 2, and a huge collapse on Day 3, left the hosts 91 runs behind.

Michael Vaughan criticizes England's approach after in 1st innings of 2nd Ashes Test

Paying heed to the debacle, Michael Vaughan has urged the team to be "realistic". Speaking during a Test match special show, he said, "England needs to be realistic. They cannot mix entertainment with stupidity, For the first 188 runs, England played good cricket with proper shots. Australian bowlers got no help as the ball was not doing anything, so they resorted to short balls. What came next was pure stupidity," he added.

Australia currently stand at 130/2 and have snared a lead of 221 runs. On Day 4, the visitors will look to capitalise on the momentum they have earned and may post a daunting total on the board. Thus, as the cricket world is result oriented, it will be interesting to witness what approach English batters follow in the 2nd innings. It should be noted that Australian bowlers repeatedly tested England batsmen with short balls and batters perished while reaching the ball. The plan evidently worked and is seen as the counter to "bazball".