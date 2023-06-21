Despite Defeat In 1st Ashes Test, Michael Vaughan Issues 'Bazball' Challenge To Australia

Why you are reading this: Australia skipper Pat Cummins snatched a famous win against the Ben Stokes-led English cricket team in the first Ashes 2023 Test. Cummins played an unbeaten knock of 44 runs and also added 55* for the last wicket along with Nathan Lyon. The partnership played an important role in the visitors' historic two-wicket win over the hosts.

Michael Vaughan asks Australia to be wary of the 'Bazball' challenge

The English cricket team made 393/8 d in their first innings and declared on the very first day of the Edgbaston Test. The team showcased an amazing attacking approach in the first innings. England's new approach is also known as 'Bazball'. 'Baz' is the nickname of the English cricket team coach Brendon McCullum.

Brendon McCullum, a former captain of New Zealand, used to destroy the opposition bowler's line and length with his explosive and attacking batting approach. The former Kiwi opener also has hit one of the fastest hundreds in Test cricket and has achieved many records in his whole career. However, the now England coach's decision backfired as England suffered a defeat at Edgbaston.

Getting back to England's 'Bazball' tactics in the current ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023, former English captain Michal Vaughan has cautioned the Australian cricket team of the hosts' attacking batting approach. Vaughan wrote on Twitter,

That was a special game .. Loved every minute of the whole game .. We are in for a very special series .. Well done Australia this week but I am sure England can bounce back .. #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 20, 2023

Australia achieve a historic win in Birmingham

Returning to the important highlights of the Day 5 of the ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 first Test, the Aussies needed 174 more runs to win on the last day. However, the start of play was delayed due to rain, and as soon as the play started overnight, Australia batsmen Usman Khawaja and Scott Boland came to the crease.

The rain had made the outfield slower and it was also very difficult for the batsmen to hit boundaries. Usman Khawaja and Scott Boland kept on rotating the strike and made sure that the Aussies don't face any pressure during the chase. Though, the English bowlers were finally able to draw the first blood on Day 5 and Stuart Broad removed Boland for 20 runs off 40 balls.

Usman Khawaja was steady at one end and completed a well-deserved half-century. Though the left-handed opener didn't receive any support from the other end with batsmen like Cameron Green, Travis Head, and Alex Carey dismissed cheaply. At last, Khwaja also gave away his wicket to Ben Stokes and fell for 65 runs.

At the end, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon were the two batsmen present at the crease and the hosts just needed two wickets to win the match. However, Cummins didn't let this happen and the Aussies won the match by two wickets and also took a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series.