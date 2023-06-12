'Fines Don't Work': Michael Vaughan Suggests An Alternative Way To Curtail Slow-over Rate

Why you're reading this: India lost the World Test Championship final to Australia by a massive 209 runs at the Kennington Oval. Rohit Sharma and Co couldn't stand a chance in front of a determined Aussie side. They will now travel to West Indies where they are scheduled to play a number of matches.

Michael Vaughan suggested a unique way to stop the slow-over rate

India's WTC final loss attracted attention for a number of causes. The ICC penalised both the countries as both India and Australia were found to be short of the stipulated over rate. India has been fined 100 percent of their match fees while the Aussies have been docked 80 percent of the match fees.

The players have also been sanctioned 20 percent of their match fee. Former English captain Michael Vaughan provided a new way for ICC in an order to curtail the slow over rate. He said on Twitter that fines won't curb the slow over rates and the batting teams should be rewarded runs at the end of the day, 20 runs per over.

He tweeted, "Fines don’t work .. So Runs awarded to the Batting team at the end of the days play could be the only way .. 20 runs per over."

Fines don’t work .. So Runs awarded to the Batting team at the end of the days play could be the only way .. 20 runs per over .. https://t.co/2YTYMaCax7 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 12, 2023

India's disappointing run in major ICC events came at a very crucial juncture as the ICC Cricket World Cup is also in the offing. The 50-over World Cup is going to be a vital cog in India's cricketing future as it has been nearly a decade since the men in blue lifted an ICC trophy.