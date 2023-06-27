Ashes 2023: Ollie Robinson Finds Some Support From His Vice-captain Ahead Of Lord's Test

Ashes 2023: Australia will have the upper hand when they take on England in the second Ashes Test at the Lord's Stadium. Pat Cummins and Usman Khawaja played their heart out as their individual brilliance helped the Aussies to take a 1-0 lead in the five matches Ashes series. The 2023-25 World Test Championship kicked off with this Test series.

3 things you need to know

Australia defeated India to become the WTC 2023 champion

Australia are currently 2nd in the ICC Test rankings

England will eye a comeback in the second Test

Ollie Robinson gets backing from his vice-captain

Ollie Robinson's celebration after getting the wicket of Usman Khawaja attracted severe criticism. Ahead of the second Test Ollie Pope backed the fast bowler claiming that the bowler can celebrate his wicket the way he wants. Robinson's aggressive celebration caught the eye of many people and he was even called out by several former players, especially the Australian legends.

ICC didn't punish him with a sanction but the England vice captain claims Robinson plays cricket that way only. Pope further added that the bowler reacted in the heat of the moment as he dismissed Khawaja for 141 in the Edgbaston Test.

Olllie Pope while defending Robinson said:

I think Ollie is the kind of guy who gets in the battle. And sometimes I think in a big series like this, emotions almost take over while you're on the pitch. But he's a top guy, and I think in an Ashes series, these things are really brought to light. In the heat of the moment, obviously he was pumped up to get that wicket and it's nothing personal in the way that he's gone about it. That's just the way he plays his cricket.

England will feel the heat as their inability to claim Ashes since 2015 has been building on them. The 'Bazball' approach seems to have backfired at Edgbaston but the English side will not alter their strategy as it stands. England have executed their aggressive approach pretty swiftly before the Ashes commenced and they will have to replicate their performance in a bid to level the series.