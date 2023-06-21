Angry Ollie Robinson Charges Towards Usman Khawaja, Anderson Forced To Intervene; WATCH

Why you are reading this: The Australian cricket team grabbed a historic win in the inaugural Test of the ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 series. Skipper Pat Cummins starred by playing an unbeaten knock of 44 runs in the team's two-wicket win over England. The team needed 174 runs to win on a rain-affected Day 5 due to which the start of the play was also delayed.

3 things you need to know

Australia needed 281 runs to win the inaugural Ashes 2023 Test against England

The Aussies finished Day 4 at 107/3

England were bowled out for 273 runs in their second innings

James Anderson intervenes between Usman Khawaja and Ollie Robinson; Watch

Usman Khawaja was adjudged as the Player of the Match for playing innings of 141 and 65 runs in both innings. He was also the team's highest scorer in both the first and the second innings and played an important role in the team's win. However, during the first innings, he was dismissed by English pacer Ollie Robinson and received a furious send-off from the right-arm English pacer. However, Khawaja didn't respond on this occasion and quietly headed off to the dressing room after his dismissal.

Though both the players got engaged in a verbal spat in the second innings. As per the English press, during the 50 over of the Aussie innings, it was Ollie Robinson who started the argument, to which Khawaja replied, "That is why you are not a batsman." Things started to take up some heat at the Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, and Robinson was seen charging towards Khawaja. However, English pacer James Anderson intervened between the two players and resolved the matter.

READ | 'I Know Ben And Brendon': Ricky Ponting's Critical Question On England's Bazball Strategy

Australia grabs a historic win at Edgbaston

Returning to the ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 first Test Day 5, Aussie batsmen Usman Khawaja and Scott Boland came to the crease after the start of play following the rain delay. The team had ended Day 4 at 107/3 and needed 174 more runs to win on the fifth day.

READ MORE | India's big question after WTC Final: Who will be the next Test captain after Rohit Sharma

Due to the rain, the outfield at Edgbaston had become slow, and it was very difficult for the batsmen to score runs. However, the duo of Khawaja and Boland kept on rotating strikes, which did not create much pressure on the Australian side. Though, the English team could finally find their first breakthrough when Stuart Broad got rid of Scott Boland.

Usman Khawaja was also dismissed after completing his half-century, followed by Travis Head, Cameron Green, and Alex Carey. The hosts were in the driver's seat and needed just two wickets to win the match. However, Pat Cummins did not let this happen and snatched the win out of the jaws of the English cricket team.