Pietersen makes 'shambolic' remark on England's performance on day 1 of second Ashes Test

After what transpired on Day 1 of the 2nd Ashes 2023 Test, former England captain Kevin Pietersen has come down heavily on the hosts and questioned the approach they showcased against Australia. At the end of Day 1, Australia have attained a comfortable position by amassing 339 at a loss of 5 wickets. On Day 2, England will have the daunting task of restricting the Aussies as early as possible.

3 things you need to know:

England vs Australia 2nd Ashes 2023 Test begun on Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Australia ended Day 1 at the score of 339 for 5

Steve Smith went unbeaten on 85* at stumps on Day 1

Kevin Pietersen criticises England team based on Day 1 of Lord's Test

Kevin Pieterson, who keeps a tap of all the happenings around the cricket world has passed a censure on the England cricket team based on their performance in Day 1 of the Lord's Test. KP used the word "shambolic" to describe the play of England. Moreover, he also stated that England's bowlers did not exploit the benefit of the conditions.

"England have been shambolic. Absolutely shambolic". He told Sky Sports at the tea interval.

"You have overhead conditions, you have a wicket that suits your bowlers and you've got bowlers running in at 78, 79, 80mph. It's one thing swanning around and saying "this is a wonderful team to play in, we're creating the best environment. But this isn't Ashes cricket. I played Ashes cricket. I played 30 Tests against Australia.The Australians were outside to bat before England's bowlers. England's bowlers should've been on those stairs this morning saying "we want to bowl at Australia, we're desperate to bowl at them." Pietersen hints that batsmen waiting for the bowlers is not a psychological victory for the fielding side, which in this case was England.

'It's all too easy, all too nice. Are you telling me Ricky Ponting in 2005 is going to be talking to Geraint Jones? You think Michael Vaughan would be standing next to Justin Langer and saying "what a cool day, it's overcast it's beautiful, what an environment here at Lord's, what do you think of the wicket? Are you joking? Are you absolutely joking? I just hope they're in that dressing room now and the England coach is giving them the biggest hammering and saying "this is not good enough. It's absolutely not good enough. You cannot bowl out here today (like this) and you cannot have these conditions and you cannot declare for 390. You think Australia are declaring today? You think they're declaring, getting 390 and then saying go on England, go and have a bat."

So, that was the take of Kevin Pieterson. Do you agree with him? Will England make a comeback on Day 2?