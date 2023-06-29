The Ashes: Nathan Lyon's Epic Take On 100 Consecutive Tests; ''No Wonder I've Got No Hair'

The Australian cricket team are playing against England in the second Ashes 2023 Test match at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London. Aussies are up 1-0 in the five-match series after they pulled off a victory in the inaugural Test at Edgbaston. The visitors were in command on Day 1 of the second Test as they finished the day at 339/5.

3 things you need to know

Australia won the inaugural Ashes 2023 Test by two wickets

The Aussies batsmen dominated the English bowlers throughout the Day 1 of the 2nd Ashes 2023 Test

Steve Smith is steady at the crease and was unbeaten on 85 at the end of Day 1 of the second Test

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon has been one of the leading performers of the team for the last ten years. Lyon, who is featuring in his 100th consecutive Test against England at Lord's, has taken 495 wickets in 122 Tests so far. The right-handed bowler became the sixth player and the first-ever bowler in the world to play 100 consecutive tests.

Apart from Lyon, Alastair Cook, Allan Border, Mark Waugh, Sunil Gavaskar, and Brendon McCullum are among the players to play 100 consecutive Test matches for their country.

Nathan Lyon, who was speaking to Cricket Australia, thanked his teammates and family members for supporting him till now in his career and also said that due to playing excessive Test matches has resulted in a lack of hair. Lyon said as quoted by ICC:

'No wonder I've got no hair': Nathan Lyon

That's something I'm really proud of. To be able to tick off 100 consecutive Test matches, that's a proper stat in my head. That's a lot of Test cricket, a lot of ups and downs. No wonder I've got no hair. For any athlete to be successful over a long period of time, you've got to have really good people around you, and I'm not talking within the Australian cricket team.

The Australian cricket team are currently in the driver's seat in the second Ashes 2023 Test and would like to touch the 500-run mark on Day Two. The hosts, on the other hand, will aim to restrict the Aussie innings as soon as possible and also make a comeback in the second Test match.