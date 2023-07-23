Ashes 2023 Weather Forecast For Day 5 Of 4th Test: Will Rain Play Spoilsport For England?

England and Australia are currently playing the fourth Test match of the ongoing Ashes 2023 series at Manchester's Old Trafford. The match has reached a critical stage and the weather is going to a play an important role. England were ahead in the match before rain delayed the start of play on Day 4. However, despite the limited time, the home side managed to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne, who showed great resistence by hitting a century. The start of play on Day 5 has also been delayed due to rain.

3 things you need to know

England need to win the 4th Test match to level the series 2-2

Rain delay dented their hopes on Day 4 of the 4th Ashes Test

England still have an entire day to try and go for the win

Manchester's weather forecast

Unfortunately, the weather forecast for Day 5 of the Ashes 2023 match is unfavorable, as the England Met Office has predicted heavy rain throughout the day.

"A wet morning with heavy and persistent rain. The rain continuing throughout much of the day, turning somewhat lighter and more showery during the afternoon. Any drier spells will be brief. Rather breezy, especially across the higher ground. Maximum temperature 18 °C," according to the United Kingdom's Met Office.

(The chart shows Manchester's weather forecast for July 23. Image: UK Met Office)

Given the uncertain weather conditions, this match could be closely contested, and England will need to display great determination with the ball to push for victory.

Light drizzle and definitely brightening up 🙏#Ashes pic.twitter.com/cCXw2BKB2B — England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) July 23, 2023

England, currently trailing 1-2 in the series after losses to Australia at Edgbaston and Lord's, are determined to secure a series-levelling victory and set up an exciting decider at The Oval next week. However, the dismal weather forecast has raised concerns that they might not have enough time to secure the necessary wickets for a win.

England need five wickets to win the match as Australia are currently trailing by 61 runs in their second innings. Australia finished Day 4 at score of 229/5. Australia will be banking on Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green to close the lead and bat throughout the day so the match could end in a draw.

