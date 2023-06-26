West Indies Vs Netherlands Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch ICC WC 2023 Qualifier

Why You Are Reading This: West Indies and Netherlands are all set to clash in the Group A match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Monday, June 26. The ongoing tournament in Zimbabwe will determine which two teams will fill the final two spots at the 2023 ODI World Cup. A total of 10 teams are locking horns in the qualifying tournament for the prestigious 50-over World Cup.

3 Things You Need To Know

The ODI World Cup 2023 is likely to be held in October - November in India

Netherlands sit above West Indies in the Group A points table

Both teams have won equal no. of matches before going head to head

What to expect during West Indies vs Netherlands?’

West Indies head into the match against the Netherlands after losing their last fixture to Zimbabwe by 35 runs on June 24. While they were the hot favorites to emerge as one of the two teams to advance into the 2023 ODI World Cup, they are currently placed third in the group below Zimbabwe and Netherlands. Although the Netherlands and West Indies are leveled on equal points, they have an NRR of +0.835.

Where is the West Indies vs Netherlands match taking place?

The West Indies vs Netherlands, Group A match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers will be played in the Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

When will WI vs NED, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers match begin?

The West Indies vs Netherlands, Group A match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers is slated to begin at 12:30 p.m. IST. The toss is scheduled to be held at 12 pm.

Where to watch the live streaming of WI vs NED, World Cup Qualifiers in India?

The live streaming of the West Indies vs Netherlands, Group A match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app. It will also be available on the Fancode website and app.

Where to watch the live telecast of WI vs NED, World Cup Qualifiers in India?

The live telecast of the West Indies vs Netherlands, Group A match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers on Star Sports Network.

West Indies vs Netherlands, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: What the squads look like?

Netherlands Squad: Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Logan van Beek, Clayton Floyd, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Vivian Kingma, Saqib Zulfiqar, Michael Levitt, Noah Croes

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Shamarh Brooks, Romario Shepherd