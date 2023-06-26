Chris Gayle Completes Home Run With Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siuuu'; Yuvraj Singh Reacts

Why you're reading this: West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle is famously known as 'Universe Boss' by the fans and also for his six-hitting abilities. Gayle has entertained every cricket fan and destroyed the lines and bowling figures of various top-class bowlers in the world. The left-handed opener also has the highest score in the Indian Premier League when he smashed 175* off 66 balls against Pune Warriors India in IPL 2013.

3 things you need to know

Chris Gayle was recently a part of the commentary panel for the Jio Cinema in the Indian Premier League 2023

Gayle also went to London to witness the World Test Championship 2023 Final between India and Australia

Chris Gayle played his last international match for West Indies in the T20 World Cup 2022

Chris Gayle completes home run and performs Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siuu' celebration

Chris Gayle is currently in Toronto these days and went to cheer his favorite baseball team Toronto Blue Jays. Gayle recently uploaded a video on his official Instagram handle in which he is seen taking a home run at the baseball stadium of the Blue Jays.

However, the Jamaican was excited after completing the home run and also performed the famous 'Siuu' celebration of the Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

Chris Gayle performs 'Siuu' celebration as Yuvraj Singh reacts

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh also reacted to the post and posted a laughing emoji in the comments section.

Chris Gayle's cricketing career at a glance

Chris Gayle doesn't need any introduction for what he has achieved in international cricket and has also given the fans a lot of entertainment in the shorter format. Gayle in his whole career till now has played 79 T20Is and has made 1899 runs at an average of 42.20 and his highest score has been 117.

Chris Gayle who was also among the main players of the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League has played a total of 142 games in the cash-rich league and has made 4965 runs at an average of 39.70 and his highest score has been 175*against PWI in 2013.