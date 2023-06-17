Ashes 2023: England's Barmy Army Takes A Dig At Pat Cummins After Joe Root's Heroics

Why you're reading this: The wait for the cricket fans to witness the oldest rivalry in Test cricket was finally over as the England cricket team took on Australia in the first Ashes 2023 Test. The hosts finished their first innings at a score of 393/8 d wherein Joe Root was the top scorer and played a knock of 118* runs in 152 balls. He was well assisted by his partner Jonny Bairstow who also played a knock of 78 runs in 78 balls.

The first Ashes 2023 began on June 16, 2023, at Edgbaston, Birmingham

England finished Day 1 at 393/8 dec

Joe Root was the top scorer and played an innings of 118* runs in 152 balls

England's Barmy Army takes a cheeky dig at Pat Cummins

After a decent start to Day 1 of the first ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Test, the hosts were slightly in trouble after the Aussies struck twice in two consecutive overs after Lunch. However, the innings was taken out of trouble by Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow as they added 121 runs in 140 balls while

Joe Root also played an extremely cheeky reverse sweep shot to Scott Boland on the fifth ball of the 53rd over. England's Barmy Army which is always seen supporting the English team, has taken a cheeky dig at the Australian team captain Pat Cummins and posted a cryptic tweet on Twitter.

Anyone know what Rooty had for tea? 🤔



He RAMPS Scott Boland for six! 🔥



We'll have what he's having! 😉 #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/ajXQi3biYK — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 16, 2023

England's Barmy Army tweeted:

Pat Cummins reverse scooped by Root at 86mph.



Silly 😂



📸 @SkyCricket pic.twitter.com/GBcpjPHuN1 — England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) June 16, 2023

The England cricket team has been performing really well under the leadership of skipper Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum. They altered the way of playing Test cricket. The team has won ten Test matches out of 12 since McCullum and Stokes have taken over the responsibility of the Test team. As a result, the English team played in the same fashion on Day 1 of the first Ashes 2023 Test, and over 400 runs were made on the first day. The hosts declared at 393/8 which is very rare in Test cricket.