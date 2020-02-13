Ashish Nehra Calls For Indian Pacers To Pull Up Their Socks After Jasprit Bumrah's Failure

While India dominated New Zealand throughout the recent five T20I matches, New Zealand struck back in style when they toyed around with India in the three ODI matches that followed New Zealand. Among the causes for India's worries were captain Virat Kohli and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah's lack of form. Bumrah is currently making a comeback into cricket after being out of it during the last quarter of 2019. He had sustained a stress fracture in his back last year.

ALSO READ | Shoaib Akhtar heaps praise on Ashish Nehra, calls him the nicest human being off the field

Ashish Nehra believes India are over-reliant on Jasprit Bumrah

As reported by a leading newspaper, former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra feels that Jasprit Bumrah needs to be given some time before he is able to return to his wicket-taking prowess. Bumrah failed to get even a single scalp in the three New Zealand ODIs and Nehra expressed his sympathy for Bumrah. The former pacer explained how fast bowlers can find it hard to return to their rhythm after suffering from injuries.

ALSO READ | VVS Laxman becomes part of Ashish Nehra's favourite cricket moment of 2010s; here's how

Nehra also suggested the Indian team's management to establish better roles for bowlers apart from Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. According to Ashish Nehra, the Indian team has gotten too used to Shami and Bumrah doing the job for the team over the last two years. This over-reliance may create performance issues when the two big pacers fail to fire, case in point being the New Zealand ODIs.

ALSO READ | Jasprit Bumrah loses top spot in ICC ODI rankings after rare failure against NZ

Nehra also commended Mohammed Shami's bowling abilities and maintained that the pacer is the best Test bowler in the sub-continent at the moment. The former left-armer also pushed for young Navdeep Saini to get a Test cap. Saini has been very effective for India in the limited-overs outings he has had with the team.

For Ashish Nehra, Navdeep Saini is more 'ready' to be in Test cricket than Umesh Yadav. The two teams will now be playing two Test matches with the first one beginning on February 20 at Wellington.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: From Jasprit Bumrah to Mohsin Khan; salaries of all Mumbai Indians players