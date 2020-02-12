Jasprit Bumrah Loses Top Spot In ICC ODI Rankings After Rare Failure Against NZ

India's pace spearhead, who returned to the team after an injury break, Jasprit Bumrah lost the top spot in the ICC ODI bowler rankings following a spree of poor performances. Bumrah, who is known for his death bowling mastery and is also Team India's go-to bowler in crunch situations failed to make an impact throughout the New Zealand series down under. The ace bowler endured a rare failure as he remained wicketless throughout the three-match ODI series giving away 167 runs in the 30 overs that he bowled.

Trent Boult claims No.1 spot in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's ODI Bowling rankings as Jasprit Bumrah slips to second position after a wicket-less run in the recently concluded #NZvIND series. pic.twitter.com/6L5aPN1fjR — ICC (@ICC) February 12, 2020

Kane Williamson backs Jasprit Bumrah

Even though Jasprit Bumrah is not in the best of form nowadays, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson backed Bumrah and went on to say that the youngster will be a force to reckon with in the upcoming Test series. During the post-match presentation after the 3rd ODI, Williamson said that no formats are different and everyone knows that Bumrah is a world-class bowler in all of the formats.

The Black Caps skipper then mentioned that the Mumbai Indians speedster is a threat when he has the ball in his hand. At the same time, Kane also added that the top-ranked ODI bowler is coming back to cricket after a period of time as well and from what he saw he has made out that the quickie is bowling really nicely.

'Team India depends heavily on Bumrah with the ball'

Harsha Bhogle highlighted what led to India's downfall in the ODI series against New Zealand where they suffered a 3-0 whitewash. This was Team India's first ODI series whitewash since 1989. Meanwhile, Bhogle took to the micro-blogging site and wrote that India depends heavily on their two pillars with the bat and ball. One is skipper Virat Kohli himself while the other person is star pacer Jasprit Bumrah who had a forgettable outing in this series, by their standards.

The 'Voice of Indian Cricket' then added that KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Manish Pandey were the positives while even Yuzvendra Chahal showed his value as well. The veteran commentator concluded by stating that the supporting cast of the Indian bowling line up fell short on flat decks.

(with inputs from agencies)