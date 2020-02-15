N Srinivasan-backed Laxman Sivaramakrishnan Rejected By BCCI For Selector's Post: Report

Former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Laxman Sivaramakrishnan reportedly filed an application to join India’s national selection panel recently. However, if multiple reports are to be believed, then his application has been rejected by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The position of the BCCI chairman of selectors is currently up for grabs as former India cricketer MSK Prasad completed his tenure in November 2019 and is now on an extension.

Also Read | BCCI's Request To Postpone ICC Board Meeting Due To IPL 2020 Rejected

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan reportedly rejected by BCCI for chief selector's post

Apart from Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, the likes of Ajit Agarkar, Venkatesh Prasad, Rajesh Chauhan, Nayan Mongia, Chetan Chauhan, Nikhil Chopra, Abey Kuruvilla also have applied for the post. While Sivaramakrishnan is now reportedly out of the race, the BCCI is expected to forward the shortlisted names to the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) after a board meeting on February 16.

Also Read | N Srinivasan To Represent BCCI; Board To Get $372 Million From ICC

A Bengaluru-based news outlet confirmed with sources close to the former cricketer that he applied for the same by sending an email to BCCI itself. However, a BCCI source recently claimed that they received no such application. The turn of events for the retired spinner has been deemed mysterious by several media outlets as Laxman Sivaramakrishnan is essentially backed by the members of the South Zone such as Tamil Nadu strongman Narayanaswami Srinivasan.

Also Read | N Srinivasan Exudes Confidence In Dhoni's Future; Sets Timeline Of His Career

Sivaramakrishnan is an India Cements employee and is inextricably linked with Srinivasan, who is the Managing Director of the company. The N Srinivasan-led India Cements is also the primary owner of the popular Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The esteemed commentator can often be seen commentating for the official broadcaster of the IPL on various matches involving the Chennai-based T20 team.

Also Read | IPL 2020: KKR Sweat Over Pravin Tambe's Participation Being Put In Doubt By BCCI

IPL 2020: The road ahead for CSK

Meanwhile, the IPL 2020 is scheduled to commence on March 29. In the previous edition, CSK lost to Mumbai Indians in a nail-biting final. The MS Dhoni-led line-up previous won the title in 2010, 2011 and 2018 editions.

Also Read | IPL 2020: CSK Reportedly Reveals MS Dhoni's Arrival Date At Training Camp In Chennai