CSK Picking MS Dhoni Over Me In 2008 Was Like 'dagger To My Heart': Dinesh Karthik

Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik, who made his debut way back in 2004, showed a lot of promise at the start of his career. But the emergence of MS Dhoni as a wicketkeeper, who was also a finisher for India in white-ball cricket, resulted in his ouster from the Indian team. Since then, Dinesh Karthik has been living under the shadow of MS Dhoni and his India career never really took off despite few comebacks into the national team.

ALSO READ | IPL: Dwayne Bravo reveals the cricketing bond that he shares with his CSK skipper MS Dhoni

Dinesh Karthik expresses his disappointment about CSK choosing MS Dhoni over him

In an interview with Cricbuzz, Dinesh Karthik revealed a heartfelt incident from the inaugural auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he hoped that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) would pick him. Dinesh Karthik said that in 2008, he was in Australia when the auction was happening. He added that ahead of the auction, he was convinced that since he was the biggest name from Tamil Nadu, who was also playing for India, CSK were going to pick him. He further said that the only thing he wasn't sure about was whether they were going to make him the captain or not.

ALSO READ | Steve Smith joins Gautam Gambhir, CSK in recently trolling Kevin Pietersen and here is how

However, MS Dhoni was bought by CSK for $1.5 million, which made him the costliest purchase that year. Dinesh Karthik revealed that MS Dhoni was around with him when the auction was taking place. He further said that MS Dhoni didn't even tell him about it and added that maybe he didn't know. For Dinesh Karthik though, the moment came as a ‘dagger to his heart’.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni's IPL success lies in selecting international captains for CSK: Faf du Plessis

Dinesh Karthik also said that he felt that they might pick him later sometime but that never happened. Dinesh Karthik further said that he has been waiting for one call from CSK for 13 years but he has never got that call. Subsequently, Dinesh Karthik went under the hammer and was sold to Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). He plied his trade for the franchise from 2008 to 2010.

Incidentally, Karthik is till date an employee of India Cements, the parent company of the CSK side, which is headed by former BCCI and ICC President and Tamil Nadu strongman N Srinivasan. However, Karthik is currently the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL.

ALSO READ | Dinesh Karthik credits KKR assistant coach Abhishek Nayar for reviving his career

IMAGE COURTESY: KKR OFFICIAL TWITTER