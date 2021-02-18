IPL Auction 2021 Live: Cheteshwar Pujara Wins Shock ₹50L Bid After 7 Years, Fans Troll CSK

India's batting mainstay in the longest format of the game, Cheteshwar Pujara was bought by Chennai Super Kings at a price of ₹50 lakhs. The Men in Yellow were the only franchise to bid for the right-hander as he was sold at his base price. The Cheteshwar Pujara IPL 2021 deal comes as a major a surprise considering he is a Test specialist.

IPL auction 2020 live: Cheteshwar Pujara bought by CSK at his base price

Cheteshwar Pujara has an experience of playing in 30 IPL matches, however, he last played in the league in 2014 for Punjab. Since then, the Saurashtra lad has gone unsold at the IPL auction on numerous occasions. Fortunately for Pujara, the Men in Yellowshowed faith in him which finally got him an IPL deal.

Pujara had expressed his desire to play the IPL ahead of the auction. The cricketer had claimed that if he was given an opportunity to play in the league he was sure he would do well. This could very well be one of the major contributing factors to Pujara getting an IPL contract. In 30 matches, Pujara has scored 390 runs at an average of 20.52 and strike rate of 99.74. The 33-year old will look to make the most of the opportunity presented to him.

The Cheteshwar Pujara IPL 2021 deal got the Twitterati buzzing. Several reactions poured in as fans trolled and roasted CSK for buying a Test specialist in T20s. Here's how fans trolled Chennai for buying Cheteshwar Pujara.

So happy For Pujara Well Done Chennai Still Think He Can Do Very Well In t-20’s @IPL @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/5tsCIUVFnm — Varun Mishra ‎‎ (@Varun_M615) February 18, 2021

😂😂 only dhoni team can do this — Rahul (@iampc18) February 18, 2021

Koi dhoni ko batao WTC final ki team nahin ban rahi hai 😂😂 — Shantanu Dagar (@shantanu_dagar) February 18, 2021

Krishnappa Gowtham IPL 2021: Cricketer to join CSK players for IPL 2021 season

Gowtham was among the Punjab Kings released players, as announced by the franchise on January 20. The cricketer has now found himself a new base for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season in the form of Chennai Super Kings. Caught in the auction war between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, it was the MS Dhoni-led side that roped him in by making a last-moment bid.

Krishnappa Gowtham had kept his base price at ₹20 lakh. However, he was purchased by the Chennai Super Kings franchise for ₹9.25 crore, i.e. more than 46 times his base value. He will now be seen playing alongside the likes of MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis and Ravindra Jadeja in the upcoming IPL 2021 season. It also made Gowtham the most expensive uncapped player of all-time.

