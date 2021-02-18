IPL Auction 2021 Live: Preity Zinta To Own Shahrukh Khan In IPL As Kings Win ₹5.25 CR Bid

Tamil Nadu based all-rounder Shahrukh Khan was bought by the newly revamped Punjab Kings for a whopping price of ₹5.25 crore, thus making him one of the costliest Indian players to b]e sold at the IPL 2021 auction. The bidding war was started by Delhi Capitals before Royal Challengers Bangalore joined in. The two franchises bid relentlessly before Delhi backed out at ₹3.3 crore.

ALSO READ | IPL auction live updates: Steve Smith to unite with Rishabh Pant at DC in ₹2.2 CR deal

IPL auction 2021 live: Preity Zinta owned Punjab Kings bag Shahrukh Khan for ₹5.25 crore

It was likely that the all-rounder would go to RCB but Punjab jumped in and bagged the all-rounder for the staggering price after an intense bidding battle with the Bangalore-based franchise. The lucrative Shahrukh Khan IPL 2021 deal doesn't come as a surprise after the kind of form he showed in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

ALSO READ | IPL auction live updates: Shivam Dube gains from low base price, first Indian to win big bid

Shahrukh played eight matches in the competition where he got opportunities to bat only in four innings. In the limited chances he got, Shahrukh scored 88 runs at an average of 88.00 and blistering strike-rate of 220.00 and was dismissed only once. Notably, he hit seven sixes and eight fours in the tournament, thus displaying his dynamic batting range. The young batter who had gone unsold at the previous IPL auction has very well been rightly rewarded for his brilliant performances.

IPL auction 2021 live: Jhye Richardson joins Punjab Kings team for whopping ₹14 crore

Richardson has set the cash registers ringing at the IPL 2021 auction. The cricketer was finally sold to the Punjab Kings franchise after they won an intense bidding war with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The upcoming IPL 2021 season will also mark his first-ever outing in the tournament, having gone unsold at the last few auctions.

ALSO READ | Preity Zinta arrives in Chennai for IPL auction, asks fans who they want to see on team

Richardson had valued his base price at ₹1.5 crore. The right-arm fast bowler was sold for more than nine times that value by joining the Punjab Kings team for ₹14 crore. As of now, he is the third-most expensive purchase of the evening behind national teammate Glenn Maxwell’s ₹14.25 crore and South African all-rounder Chris Morris’ ₹16.25 crore.

ALSO READ | KXIP new name: Wasim Jaffer has witty take on Punjab Kings' new name and logo, fans left in splits

SOURCE: BCCI DOMESTIC TWITTER

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.