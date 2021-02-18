IPL Auction 2021 Live: Kedar Jadhav Unsold After ₹2 Cr Base Price, Trolled Heavily Online

Former Chennai Super Kings batsman Kedar Jadhav went unsold at the IPL 2021 auction as none of the franchises showed interest in buying the Maharashtra-based cricketer. Notably, Kedar Jadhav IPL 2021 base price was set at a massive ₹2 crore which comes as a surprise considering the kind of form he was in last year.

ALSO READ | IPL auction 2021 live updates: Steve Smith to unite with Rishabh Pant at DC in ₹2.2 CR deal

IPL auction live updates: Kedar Jadhav IPL 2021 debacle make netizens run meme riot

Kedar Jadhav is up next & he goes UNSOLD @Vivo_India #IPLAuction — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 18, 2021

The right-hander had a dismal IPL 2020 as he managed to score a paltry 62 runs in eight matches at an awful average of 20.66 and poor strike-rate of 93.93. In fact, Jadhav failed to hit a single six during the course of the tournament. Kedar Jadhav was subjected to severe criticism for his lack of form and consistent failures despite opportunities galore which is why fans called for his ouster from the Chennai Super Kings squad.

ALSO READ | IPL auction 2021 live: Shivam Dube gains from low base price, first Indian to win big bid

It seems as if the CSK team management heard their fans' requests as Kedar Jadhav featured in CSK list of released players 2021. Jadhav failing to find a bidder doesn't come as a surprise considering his form of late. As soon as Kedar Jadhav went unsold at IPL 2021 auction, Twitter was abuzz. Several reactions poured in as fans ran a meme riot and trolled the batsman for featuring in the list of IPL list of unsold players.

CSK Fans to CSK for not bidding on Kedar Jadhav , but still doubt somehow CSK managament will get him into CSK and also into playing XI pic.twitter.com/ncHNm6Ec9p — P Deepak (@p_deepak28) February 18, 2021

Chris Morris Kedar Jadhav

base price - 75L base price-2Cr#IPLAuction2021 pic.twitter.com/FWWvLq0K4b — Manya (@CSKian716) February 18, 2021

ALSO READ | IPL auction 2021 live: Chris Morris bags deal worth whopping 2166% more than base price

IPL auction live updates: Moeen Ali bags ₹7 crore contract with CSK

Meanwhile, Moeen Ali’s pyrotechnics in the second India vs England Test saw him being picked by the Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing IPL 2021 auctions. The English all-rounder was picked up by the franchise for ₹7 crore, and will battle with the CSK players like Dwayne Bravo and Sam Curran for a place in the playing XI. The 33-year-old scored an 18-ball 43 on a difficult Cheapuk surface just days before the auction, hitting the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel with relative ease.

Moeen’s off-spin will also come in handy for the Chennai Super Kings, who released off-spinners Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav. The England all-rounder could also open the batting for CSK, giving them more depth down the order as well.

ALSO READ | IPL auction 2021 live updates: Aaron Finch finds no bidders after failing for 8 teams

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.