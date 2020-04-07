Deepak Chahar Spills Beans Over CSK Skipper MS Dhoni's PubG Skills

As the Coronavirus pandemic has gripped the entire world bringing it to a near standstill and halting several sports events including the much anticipated and cash-rich Indian Premier League. With the uncertainty looming over the IPL, cricketers have engaged in several other activities to keep themselves busy. Similarly, Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar indulged in a fun chat with Rupha Ramani on the inaugural episode of Anbu Den Lions which was released by the franchise itself.

'He couldn't figure out'

During the course of interaction, the speedster revealed that skipper MS Dhoni loved playing PubG but has lost his touch now. "Yeah, sometime back he got back to playing PubG but had lost touch. He couldn't figure out who was shooting from where. He clearly was looking out of touch," Chahar said. He also added that the skipper does not play PubG anymore and has been hooked to a new game now. The speedster had shot to limelight after a spree of brilliant performances under MS Dhoni for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. His technique and grip over slower deliveries also helped him earn his maiden India call-up.

In the inaugural episode of #AnbuDenLions, namma #Cherry got talking about playing PUBG with #Thala Dhoni and why guys love to learn the guitar! #WhistlePodu @deepak_chahar9 @RuphaRamani 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/xDo6SFYiLe — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 7, 2020

MS Dhoni Named Captain In Wasim Jaffer's All-Time ODI Team

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has managed to find a very important place in veteran Test batsman Wasim Jaffer's All-Time ODI XI. Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from the game ever since India's 2019 World Cup semi-final defeat against New Zealand in July last year. He was all set to lead Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 but the tournament has been postponed to April 15 due to COVID-19 that has made a huge impact all over the world.

The ex-Ranji Trophy winner's ODI XI includes the likes of Indian batting megastars Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, West Indian legend Sir Vivian Richards, Indian skipper Virat Kohli, South African batting maestro AB de Villiers, English all-rounder Ben Stokes, legendary West Indian pacer Joel Garner, Pakistani swing legend Wasim Akram, Aussie greats Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath. Meanwhile, MSD was named as the captain and wicket-keeper batsman of the team.

