Teen Pacer Naseem Shah's Name Withdrawn From Pakistan's U-19 Squad By PCB

Pakistan's young pacer Naseem Shah's name has been withdrawn from the U-19 World Cup squad by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), days after cricketers made pleas to the body to not allow Shah to play the in the event as he had international experience already. 16-year old Naseem had grabbed eyeballs in Australia earlier this year and continued to impress the fans and the selectors with his steamy pace. However, many former cricketers of Pakistan felt that Naseem should concentrate on his international career, now that he had a place in the team, and should focus on improving his techniques.

READ | Mayank Agarwal Set To Be Rested For Mumbai Ranji Game Ahead Of NZ 'A' Tour

Naseem Shah's name withdrawn from Pakistan's U-19 squad

“The ICC U19 Cricket World Cup is a stepping stone for future stars and a platform for budding youngsters to graduate to international cricket. Naseem has recently broken that glass ceiling and has established his credentials as an international cricketer,” PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said. “As such, the PCB has taken a pragmatic approach and decided to withdraw him from next year’s competition to provide this opportunity to another promising cricketer so that he can show his mettle and potential at a global stage,” he added.

READ | Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Send Ubercool New Year Wish From Winter Wonderland

Hafeez doesn't want Naseem to go for U-19 World Cup

Out of favour Pakistan batsman, Mohammad Hafeez has suggested to the country's junior selection committee to not select teen pace sensation Naseem Shah for the upcoming U-19 World Cup. Naseem Shah, who debuted for Pakistan in the longer formats against Australia and then against Sri Lanka, broke Mohammed Amir's record by becoming the youngest pacer to pick a fifer in a senior men's Test international in the recently concluded game at Karachi. Hafeez backed his suggestion by saying that Naseem Shah had already got the opportunity to play international cricket and that he should work on his technique and physique to get better in the international arena. Further, Hafeez insisted that the committee should use this opportunity to send another fast bowler who can benefit from the chance.

Humble suggestion 2 Junior selection committee not 2 send Naseem shah to play under 19 world cup.He already played international cricket & should work hard Technically & Physically to get better at that level.Would be fruitful to use this opportunity to send any other fast bowler — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) December 23, 2019

READ | HEA Vs SCO Dream11 BBL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, And All Match Details

READ | Australia Vs New Zealand, India Vs Sri Lanka, & All Top Matches To Kick Off New Year 2020