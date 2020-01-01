MS Dhoni, Chris Gayle Amongst Top 5 Cricketers Likely To Retire In 2020

2020 is finally here and cricket is expected to advance even further this year and during the upcoming decade alike. While many youngsters are taking up the game, some veterans are nearing the twilight of their careers as well. With rumours of their retirement circulating in full swing, here's a look at which of the cricketing superstars of this generation are likely to hang up their boots in the near future.

1. MS Dhoni

After captaining India to World Cup, World T20 and Champions Trophy victories and scoring over 10,000 ODI runs, there is little left for MS Dhoni to achieve in international cricket. Ever since he dramatically quit Test cricket in 2014, there has been much speculation around his retirement from all forms of the game.

MS Dhoni has remained silent on the matter himself but at 38, he is likely to retire from international cricket after the T20I World Cup in Australia. The former India captain has been on a sabbatical ever since India's ICC World Cup 2019 campaign ended in July 2019. He missed the series against South Africa, West Indies and will not be a part of the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka and Australia at home.

ALSO READ | CSK's Kishore cannot wait to play under 'Legend' MS Dhoni in IPL 2020

2. Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle is easily the most controversial yet one of the most loved players in the cricket world. West Indies' second-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket after Brian Lara, the 'Universe Boss' Gayle is likely to retire in the near future. Chris Gayle's retirement will not only leave a dent in West Indies cricket but will also sadden his fans all over the world who loved his machismo and big sixes on the field.

3. Lasith Malinga

Sri Lanka's pace bowling sensation and most likely their best fast bowler ever, Lasith Malinga is set to call it a day from T20I cricket after the T20 World Cup in Australia next year. Malinga became the first bowler in T20Is to bag 100 wickets. He retired from Test cricket in 2011 and ODIs on July 26, 2019.

He had a decent ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and delivered the goods in the IPL 2019 as well. After delivering a crunch final over in Mumbai Indians’ Indian Premier League (IPL) win over Chennai Super Kings in May 2019, Malinga carried that form over to the World Cup, starring in Sri Lanka’s shock victory over England.

He had a tough time against India but West Indies and Afghanistan struggled against him. With his dodgy knees and declining pace, the right-arm pacer is likely to retire soon.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni bags skipper & wicketkeeper role in Australia's ODI team of the decade

4. Dale Steyn

South Africa's star pacer Dale Steyn has led their bowling attack for over a decade now. The right-arm pacer retired from Tests in August 2019 with 439 wickets. Steyn has also bagged 196 wickets in 125 ODIs. He has not been as lethal as he was back in the day. With age not being on his side, the Proteas pacer is likely to hang up his boots in the near future.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni reveals his source of motivation ahead of ODI debut for India in 2004

5. James Anderson

One of the best fast bowlers in Test cricket of all time, England's James Anderson has had an illustrious career. He is the pacer with the most number of wickets in Tests with 577 scalps to his name at an average of 27.02. In the recent past, Anderson's career has been marred with injuries and the pacer hasn't been able to replicate his performances from the past. With the emergence of new pacers in the England team, Anderson's retirement is on the cards.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva woos netizens by singing Malayalam song in this adorable video