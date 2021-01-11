Ashwin's Wife Narrates Spinner's 'unbelievable' Ordeal Night Before Day 5 Heroics At SCG

A resilient Team India fought back hard to draw the third Test against Australia at the SCG on Monday - thanks to a show of character, intent, and determination from Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari. The battered duo of Ashwin and Vihari survived a menacing 256-ball attack from the Australian bowlers and marched on with the intention of drawing the game despite getting hit by the ball multiple times all over the body. Ashwin's wife Prithi, who was constantly cheering for her husband via Twitter, went on to reveal the spinner's terrible ordeal the night before Day 5 at the SCG and revealed that she was amazed by Ashwin pulling it off for the Men in Blue.

READ | India Vs Australia: Indian Fans Unite To Make 'Draw' Twitter Trend, Proud After SCG Fight

Ashwin's ordeal before Day 5 at SCG

Taking to Twitter, Prithi Ashwin revealed that the spinner had a 'terrible' back tweak and was in excruciating pain while going to bed on Sunday. She further said that Ashwin couldn't stand straight or tie his shoelaces on the morning of Day 5. Ashwin, during the second innings, faced 128 deliveries and scored 39 runs, along with Hanuma Vihari who pulled his hamstring a little after he came out to bat on Day five at the SCG.

The man went to bed last night with a terrible back tweak and in unbelievable pain. He could not stand up straight when he woke up this morning. Could not bend down to tie his shoe laces. I am amazed at what @ashwinravi99 pulled off today. — Prithi Ashwin (@prithinarayanan) January 11, 2021

Who will help me pack now 😭 #thatthatmanthatthatproblem — Prithi Ashwin (@prithinarayanan) January 11, 2021

READ | Ravindra Jadeja Unable To Peel Off Banana, Ricky Ponting Makes Fun Of Thumb Injury: WATCH

Vihari, Ashwin help India keep series alive

Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin batted out the entire evening session on day five to eke out a memorable draw against Australia in third Test on Monday. Vihari (23 not out off 161) and Ashwin (39 not out off 128), who got together in the 89th over of India's second innings, wore down Australia by batting for more than 42 overs. India ended up with 334 for five in 131 overs. Starting the day at 98 for two and needing 309 for victory, Cheteshwar Pujara (77 off 205) and Rishabh Pant (97 off 118) kept the fight going for India with a 148-run stand after losing skipper Ajinkya Rahane (4) early. Vihari, who was limping for a major part of his innings due to a hamstring injury, and Ashwin kept the Australians at bay with a marathon match-saving effort. The duo batted for 42.4 overs. The series remains tied at 1-1 going into the fourth and final Test, beginning at the Gabba on January 15.

READ | Plan Was To Fight Till The End Without Thinking About Result: Skipper Ajinkya Rahane

READ | BCCI Secretary Jay Shah To Attend ICC Board Meeting While Ganguly Recovers: Arun Dhumal

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.