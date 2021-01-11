India Vs Australia: Indian Fans Unite To Make 'Draw' Twitter Trend, Proud After SCG Fight

The Indian team managed to salvage a fighting draw in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. At the start of the fifth and final day of the third Test, the hosts were firm favourites to win the contest as India only had eight wickets in their hand against a relentless Australian bowling attack. However, the Ajinkya Rahane's men showed exceptional character and immense spirit to draw the match.

Twitter erupts as Indian salvage draw from improbable situation

India started their innings with an overnight score of 98/2 but lost skipper Ajinkya Rahane early on Day 5. However, Pant was promoted up the batting order who stitched a 148-run partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara and brought India back into the game. The southpaw played a counter-attacking knock of 97 and fell short of his century by just three runs.

After Pant departed for a well-made 97, all eyes were on Pujara and Hanuma Vihari who had around 45 overs to survive. To Indian fans' disarray, Pujara was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood for 77, leaving two new batsmen Vihari and R Ashwin at the crease. However, Hanuma Vihari and R Ashwin showed immense grit and determination by batting almost 43 overs to secure a draw in the India vs Australia 3rd Test.

Twitter was abuzz after the Ind vs Aus SCG Test ended in a draw. Several reactions poured in from cricket fans as they lauded team India's fighting spirit and lionhearted effort in the Ind vs Aus SCG Test. Here's how the cricketing community reacted to India's draw in Sydney.

It's a Draw 🤩❤️



Kudos to Vihari & Ashwin. What a save.



Meanwhile Indian cricket fans Rn.🥺🇮🇳#AUSvIND

pic.twitter.com/zqiK3mu38u — Neerajツ (@MasterOfChase) January 11, 2021

A bunch of fighters, refusing to give up. Ladder was snatched, we still climbed to the top. If you feed us hate, we will take a bite and spit it on your face. A winning draw. I love you Team India. ❤ — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) January 11, 2021

Not a #Draw This was a win.... Team India built and held a wall against the odds and against the cynics. BRAVO! #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/QifGXC8dOV — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 11, 2021

T 3780 - CRICKET .. Ind v Aus Test .. well done India .. pulled a draw under an extremely difficult situation .. bore the brunt of injury, bore the racist abuses ..AND CAME OUT VICTORIOUS ..

India you are made of sterner stuff !!

Filled every Indians heart with immense PRIDE 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/viaGu2Zptz — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 11, 2021

December 19th - India 36 all-out.

December 29th - India won at MCG.

January 11th - India batted 131 overs to seal a draw at SCG.



Greatest ever come back in Indian cricket history. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 11, 2021

India vs Australia 4th Test live streaming details

Meanwhile, the series is still poised at 1-1 with the fourth and final Test to be played at the Gabba in Brisbane from January 15-19. For India vs Australia 4th Test live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) at 5:30 AM (IST) on Friday, January 15. For India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of India vs Australia 4th Test will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app.

