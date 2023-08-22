Indian cricket team selection committee headed by Ajit Agarkar announced the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 on August 21, 2023. The team will be led by Rohit Sharma, whereas, Hardik Pandya has been appointed as his deputy. KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have made a comeback in the side, whereas, Yuzvendra Chahal has been snubbed from the team.

3 things you need to know

The opening match of the Asia Cup 2023 will be played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka

Team India will begin its Asia Cup 2023 campaign against Pakistan on September 2, 2023

The Asia Cup 2023 is the best platform for the Indian team to test its players ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023

ALSO READ | Afghanistan vs Pakistan live streaming: How to watch AFG vs PAK 1st ODI in India, UK & US

Ravi Shastri suggests three left-handers theory for Asia Cup 2023

Former Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri, while speaking during a discussion on Star Sports, Shastri had advised a three left-handers theory to the Indian team selectors, while selecting the squad for the Asia Cup 2023. As per Shastri's theory, the Indian team management must include three left-handed batsmen, in the top seven of their playing XI for the Asia Cup. Ravi Shastri said:

There are three other positions where I think two left-handers have to come in. If you have persisted with Ishan Kishan for the last six to eight months, and he's going to keep wickets, he comes in, in any case. But, get two left-handers. Including Jaddu, there should be three left-handers in the top seven.

Gautam Gambhir shuts down Ravi Shastri's three left-handers theory

Former Indian cricket team opener Gautam Gambhir has completely dismissed the 'three left-handed' batsmen theory and termed it as a 'useless thought'. However, Gambhir didn't take Shastri's name but believes that it shall be the player's form and intent, through which they shall be picked for big tournaments like Asia Cup or the World Cup, and being left-handed or right-handed doesn't matter. Here's what Gambhir said.

It is not important whether he is a left-hander or a right-hander. The debate that is going on that we need three left-handers is a completely useless thought. You look at the quality of the player and not how many left-handers you have. A good player whether a right-hander or left-hander will play well in every condition. So if Iyer plays well, or Rahul scores runs then pick them. It's not necessary to pick left-handers if they are not in form. I don't think there was any need to even start this left-hander debate. If you wanted left-handers then you have Yashasvi Jaiswal also. You always look at the quality and the form and not the quantity.

ALSO READ | 'We’re always scared': Bhuvneshwar names player who 'thinks he’s the best bowler in team'

The ODI World Cup 2023 will begin on October 5, 2023, and the Indian team management is yet to announce its provisional squad for the much-awaited ICC tournament. The deadline for the same is September 5, 2023, however, while announcing the Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2023, Team India chief selector Ajit Agarkar stated that the probable Indian squad for ODI World Cup will revolve around these players.