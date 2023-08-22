Speedster Bhuvneshwar Kumar has not featured for Team India in any international match since the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final against England. Bhuvneshwar has faced a lot of injuries throughout his career, due to which he had to get ruled out from many major ICC tournaments and bilateral series. Currently, Kumar does not seem to be in the scheme of things of Indian selectors for the Asia Cup 2023 and ODI World Cup 2023.

3 things you need to know

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is remembered for his magical dismissal of Mohammed Hafeez in his debut match

Kumar was one of the premier fast bowlers of the Indian pace attack

Bhuvneshwar Kumar also grabbed the IPL purple cap in the 2016 and 2017 edition

Bhuvneshwar Kumar reveals the best bowler in the Indian team

(Image: BCCI)

While speaking at the CEAT awards, Team India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar revealed that former skipper and batter Virat Kohli feels that he is the best bowler in the Indian cricket team. Kumar further stated that whenever Virat bowled, all the teammates used to get scared as they speculated that he might get injured due to his bowling action. Kohli also holds the record of claiming his first wicket off the 0th delivery of his international career..

Bhuvneshwar Kumar said:

Virat Kohli thinks he’s the best bowler in the team. We’re always scared when he bowls as he could get injured due to his bowling action.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar further believed that, if not in cricket, Virat Kohli could have taken up a career in wrestling, as a backup option.

Virat Kohli returns to form

Virat Kohli dominated world cricket for over a decade and also had a lean patch in his career for almost three years. This was a period when centuries, dried up for the former India skipper. However, the right-handed batter came back in his own style and ended his much-awaited three-year-old drought by scoring a century against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022. Kohli has scored a two ODI centuries in the 50-over format, this year and also slammed 639 runs from 14 matches in the Indian Premier League 2023.