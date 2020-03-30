Asia Cup Far-fetched Possibility Due To Recession-like Situation: BCCI Official

As India continues to reel courtesy the coronavirus pandemic, it is now being predicted that the Asia Cup T20, which was scheduled to be played in September 2020, will be called off. As of now, all major tournaments have been postponed or cancelled and reports are even suggesting that the IPL 2020 may finally be called off as well. In this scenario, a lot of things will have to go the Asia Cup's way for it to even see the light of day.

BCCI source reveals that Asia Cup cancellation is on the cards

According to a report by IANS, a BCCI official has claimed that the Asia Cup T20 will not be happening this year. The tournament, which was supposed to be held in September 2020, was being hosted by the Pakistan Cricket Board and scheduled to be played in the UAE, according to reports. The official cited the fact that the extent of the coronavirus pandemic is such that economic losses across sectors globally cannot be predicted just yet.

The official also added that the BCCI will have to face liabilities and new difficulties once normal functioning resumes. Keeping all this in mind, the BCCI official felt that the Asia Cup T20 would probably be shelved. The same report even mentioned how the host board PCB was not able to accurately predict the future of the tournament as an Asian Cricket Council meeting is impending for the same.

IPL 2020 cancelled?

Amidst the rising concerns around the novel coronavirus, the BCCI had the IPL postponed to a date beyond April 15 and new reports are now suggesting that the IPL may be cancelled completely. However, the BCCI has made no official announcement on the matter yet. The first match of IPL 2020 was supposed to be played on Sunday with the Mumbai Indians going head to head against the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

