IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Play Match Against CSK At Wankhede On March 29 At 8 Pm

The ill-fated IPL 2020 was scheduled to begin on March 29 but the coronavirus pandemic has poured water on the BCCI's planning of the competition. With reports now emerging that the IPL 2020 may be completely called off, fans around the country have been seen expressing their sadness on social media. Amidst all this, the Mumbai Indians' official Twitter account tried to cheer up its fans with some nostalgic tweets on the Mumbai Indians vs. Chennai Super Kings match day.

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians' Twitter account plays out MI vs CSK match day

While the fate of the IPL 2020 remains highly unpredictable, the Mumbai Indians' Twitter account attempted to go about business as usual. At 7:30 PM IST on what was supposed to be the original matchday between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings, this tweet came from the Mumbai Indians Twitter account.

Almost immediately, this ironic tweet made fans express how much they were missing the world's biggest cricket tournament.

You want us to cry? pic.twitter.com/6bGG1YEkfM — Shrutika Gaekwad (@Shrutika_05_) March 29, 2020

The account then made this tweet in an effort to keep its fans engaged.

Don't worry, Paltan! We've still got a game at 8 PM tonight!



Watch this space for more...⏳#OneFamily #MIvCSK — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 29, 2020

Following this tweet, the account started posting Mumbai Indians trivia that the fans seemed to thoroughly enjoy.

114* 👏👏👏 This was also the first-ever ton by an MI player in the IPL!



Do you know who scored 26 runs in the 14th over to register MI's first win vs CSK? #OneFamily #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/JxN8JefjcX — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 29, 2020

2.1 ➡ Vijay ☝

2.2 ➡ Raina ☝

2.5 ➡ Badrinath ☝



Who bowled this over during the 2013 IPL #MIvCSK match at the Wankhede?#OneFamily pic.twitter.com/gQRL5V7Ig2 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 29, 2020

IPL postponed: Is the IPL cancelled?

The BCCI had the IPL postponed amidst rising fears around the novel coronavirus to a date beyond April 15. It is now being reported that the league is going to be scrapped completely and the next IPL will happen in 2021. No official announcements have been made by the BCCI regarding the same. The first match of the IPL was scheduled for March 29 and was to be played between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings.

