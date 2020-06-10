Asia Cup: Sri Lanka Offers To Host Tournament As ACC Defers Decision On Tourney

Sri Lanka Cricket Board has offered to host the next edition of the Asia Cup after it reached an agreement with original hosts Pakistan, although the decision on the tournament's fate was deferred by the Asian Cricket Council. The tournament was initially scheduled to be held in September before the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on the international calendar. In addition to this, Team India is unlikely to travel to Pakistan for the tournament, thereby calling for a need for some other member country to host the tournament.

The ACC board meeting was chaired by Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hasan Papon and it was the first continental meeting attended by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (board member) and secretary Jay Shah (ex officio).

SLC offers to host Asia Cup

"We had a discussion with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and they have already agreed to our hosting this edition due to the present world situation, Shammi Silva was quoted as saying by Sri Lankan media outlet 'Ceylon Today'. "We had an online ACC meeting and they basically gave us the green light to host the tournament," he added. "...the Board emphasised on the importance of holding the Asia Cup 2020. In light of the impact and consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, possible venue options for the Asia Cup 2020 were discussed and it was decided to take the final decision in due course," an ACC press release stated after the meeting on Monday.

With the threat of coronavirus hovering above the Asia Cup 2020 as well as the T20 World Cup, it was reported in late April that BCCI are contemplating to either host bilateral series or the now-postponed Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season during the window. However, PCB chairman Ehsan Mani had asserted during the same month that they will not agree to cancel Asia Cup 2020 in favour of the IPL 2020.

